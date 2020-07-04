Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Highlights Toph's Fanciest Look

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender's Toph is probably one of the most memorable characters in the entire cast, but one of her rarest looks has now gotten even more shine thanks to some great cosplay. When Toph was first introduced to the series in the second season, she was in an Earth Bending circuit under the pseudonym of the "Blind Bandit." This wrestling persona for the young girl was a dynamic contrast from her everyday life where she's currently being raised like a helpless little girl due to her blindness.

Because she also comes from the high ranking Bei Fong family, she's also seen with her family in a much different kind of style and demeanor that the Toph we eventually became used to. She's one of the fan favorites because of her usual brash and tough self, so seeing her in formal gear looked strange from the get go.

But this adorable look for Toph Bei Fong during her debut episode is also a great breakdown of why she decides to travel with the Avatar's group and decides to teach him Earth Bending in the first place. This dynamic contrast was captured perfectly by artist @mk_ays (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) with an adorably tough take on Toph's fanciest look. You can check it out below:

Avatar: The Last Airbender has seen a huge explosion in popularity lately thanks to it being made available on Netlfix in the United States. But that's not all as the series will soon be branching out with a brand new live-action series through Netflix as well. Not many details have been shared about the new series ever since it was announced, so we're still waiting to see what actors and actress will be bringing these classic characters to life. But who will be playing Toph in the new series?

What did you think of Toph when she made her debut in Avatar: The Last Airbender? What are some of your favorite Toph looks through the series? Who would be a great choice to bring her to life in the upcoming live-action series for Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

