Bastard: Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2 Trailer Released

Netflix has been a solid part of the anime streaming wars in recent years, thanks to acquiring classic anime franchises and creating anime originals. In adapting the mystical world of Dark Schneider, the streaming service has brought to life one of the anime world's most brutal storylines. Now, the nefarious wizard in the world of Meta-llicana is looking to return this summer and has a brand new trailer to prove it.

Following his brutal entry in the rebooted anime series, Dark Schneider will return on Netflix on July 31st this summer. The series is once again brought to life by Liden Films, the animation studio responsible for the likes of Tokyo Revengers and Berserk to name a few. The upcoming season should have plenty more bloodshed and brutal fantasy when it arrives this summer.

Bastard: Dark Schneider Returns

Dark Schneider is back! Check out the new official teaser for season 2 of BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-. Streaming begins Monday, July 31, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/pOxZVyxffV — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) May 30, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the bloody adventures of Dark Schneider in the world of Meta-llicana, here's how Netflix describes Bastard, "Fifteen years after Dark Schneider — the ancient wizard who once schemed to rule over everything — was sealed away, the world faced the threat of the Dark Rebel Army, which planned to resurrect the god of destruction Anthrasax and was on the verge of invading the Kingdom of Meta-llicana. Amid this great peril, Tia Noto Yoko, daughter of the Great Priest, used magic to unbind Dark Schneider."

"Dark Schneider repelled foe after foe with his overwhelming arcane power, but at the end of a magnificent battle against Abigail, one of the Dark Rebel Army's Four Divine Kings, the Kingdom of Meta-llicana was destroyed in a massive explosion in which everyone disappeared in a flash of light and was nowhere to be found. Two years later...Another of the Four Divine Kings, the formidable Kall-Su, reigns as High King. He has raised a large army led by the 12 Sorcerer Shoguns and searches for Princess Sheila, who holds the final key to resurrecting Anthrasax. The survivors of the Kingdom of A-Ian-Maide band together around the samurai and form a resistance, clashing with the Sorcerer Shoguns across the land. Among the samurai corps is someone who survived the great war two years prior: Tia Noto Yoko."

