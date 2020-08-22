Toonami Promo Hypes Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 Premiere

DC FanDome is currently underway and Adult Swim's Toonami programming block is getting in on the fun with another double dose of Batman action. After the first week featured Batman's big return to the block with Batman: Year One and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, now Toonami will be featuring yet another back to back dose of Batman animated films with Batman: Gotham Knight and Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 in tow. As one might expect, the second part of The Dark Knight Returns is the more action packed one.

To better help you get hyped for Batman's second run with the Toonami programming block beginning tonight (Saturday, August 22nd) at 12:00AM, Toonami has shared a new promo for Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 that gives you an idea of the fallout from the first film that ultimately leads to a bout with Superman. You can check it out in the video above!

Batman: Gotham Knight kicks off the double dose of Batman with The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 airing at 1:30AM EST. This is part of the celebration with DC FanDome which is a major virtual event that has already given fans a ton of sneak peeks into the future of DC's cinematic and video game projects. For those interested in the currently ongoing event as well, it is described as such:

(Photo: Toonami)

"Imagine all the Super Heroes and Super-Villains you’ve ever loved finally coming together in one place to celebrate DC’s past, present and future. Accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com, the global event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984."

For those waiting for traditional anime to return to the block, the regularly scheduled broadcast of the block will begin next week with the huge addition of Assassination Classroom. Will you be checking out Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2 on Toonami? What did you think of the first double dose of Batman last week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

