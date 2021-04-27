Berserk Art Imagines Terrifying Chainsaw Man Fusion

✖

Chainsaw Man is set to have its first anime adaptation thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA, joining the likes of Kentaro Miura's Berserk which has seen a number of anime seasons and movies arrive which tell the story of the Band of the Hawk, and one fan has fused the two dark franchises together with some creepy fusion art. Though Berserk is currently on hiatus when it comes to any anime projects, Chainsaw Man might become one of the biggest anime series, with an upcoming MAPPA event taking place this summer which might give us new details.

While Chainsaw Man and Berserk certainly share several elements in common, especially when it comes to the insane levels of violence and dark atmosphere that fill every page of their respective manga series, the protagonists of the series in Denji and Guts could not be more different. Guts is as serious as a heart attack when it comes to venturing forth in order to get revenge against Griffith for the death of his friends, while Denji is simply looking to settle down into a relationship while also fusing with his dog to gain the powers of the Chainsaw Devil. With neither franchise looking to end its story any time soon via their manga, the worlds of Berserk and Chainsaw Man make for a grotesque fit.

Reddit Fan Artist Lorn Cultist shared this impressive anime fusion art that imagines Gut's Berserker Armor taking on a far more similar appearance to the look of Denji's Chainsaw Devil form, with Guts having a number of giant Dragon Slayers protruding from his limbs:

Chainsaw Man recently finished the "first chapter" of the manga, with creator Tatsuki Fujimoto hinting that a second part of the story is on the way. We doubt there will ever be an official crossover between these two dark anime epics, but their bloody affairs certainly allow for more than a few similarities to be present between the worlds of Guts and Denji.

What do you think of this insane fusion between Guts and Denji? Are you excited for the Chainsaw Man to arrive with its first anime adaptation thanks to the creative minds at Studio MAPPA? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.