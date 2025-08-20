Berserk Reveals Next Chapter’s Long-Awaited Release Date

Each release of Berserk’s manga story has become an event in and of itself, as Guts and his new band of adventurers aim to free the world of demons and the white hawk Griffith. With Chapter 382 arriving in Japan earlier this summer, fans have been counting down the days until the Black Swordsman once again returns to the printed page. Luckily, we have good news for all strugglers in the world, as Chapter 383 has received a release date, and there are more than a few reasons as to why this upcoming installment will be one to check out.

Chapter 383 is slated to arrive in the pages of Young Animal on September 12th, meaning that Berserk fans will still have to wait several weeks for Guts’ return. Following the tragic passing of Kentaro Miura, writer Kouji Mori and Studio Gaga’s artists are taking the chance to finish out the series in honor of their deceased friend. Following in Miura’s footsteps, the creative team has been shying away from churning out new chapters weekly, but rather, is making sure that Guts’ story lives up to the chapters that were created with Kentaro at the helm. Berserk’s 383 chapter might not be readily available in North America as it is in Japan, but we’ll be sure to share all the latest developments surrounding the Band of the Hawk.

Guts in The Cave

When last we left the Black Swordsman, Guts was facing a very different problem from the usual demonic hordes he would strike down with the Dragon Slayer. Following the kidnapping of Casca by Griffith, the anime protagonist has been struggling with his inner demons and is unable to fight, even when death is assured. Wandering out of his cell during the assault on the Kushan Empire, the Eastern nation took one look at Guts and decided to “exile him” to a rather unique location.

Leading Guts to a cave near the nation’s capital, fans have been left wondering what the mysterious locale has in store for the Black Swordsman. Considering Guts still has some serious emotional problems to work out, this isolation might just be what the anime hero needs to pick up his sword and cut his way through Griffith’s hordes. As of the writing of this article, we have yet to learn when Berserk will release its final chapter, though in past interviews, writer Kouji Mori has hinted at the idea that we might still have years of stories to come.

As for an anime adaptation, all is “quiet on the western front” with regards to Guts and company returning to the screen. The last “true” anime series adapting new manga chapters was 2016’s Berserk, though anime fans are well aware of the controversies surrounding this two-season series.

