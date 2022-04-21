Anime Fans Rank Studio MAPPA's Most-Anticipated Series

✖

The anime industry is growing hand over fists these days, and as 2022 carries on, all eyes are on one studio in particular. The team at MAPPA has charmed the entire fandom at this point with its smooth animation and ambitious projects. With a slew of shows set to debut this year, fans are already speculating which will be the best, and a new poll is ranking the anime titles fans are most hyped to watch.

The ranking was done by My Anime List, one of the largest review sites dedicated to all things anime. It was there half a million users submitted their votes for MAPPA's most-anticipated anime, and if you have kept up with the industry, you can probably guess how the poll went.

From breathtaking finales to long-awaited adaptations, Mappa has big shows on the horizon! What’s on your list?



In first place, Chainsaw Man reigned supreme as it whipped the competition. It earned 380,000 votes while Attack on Titan's final batch of episodes came in second place with 110K votes. As for third place, the rank went to Yuri on Ice as the anime is still working on its first movie behind the scenes.

The fourth and fifth place spots went to two series a bit further down the line. Hell's Paradise took the higher ranks with 45K votes. And in the end, Jujutsu Kaisen is already drumming up hype for season two. The anime took fifth place with 33K votes and will surely gain more as MAPPA shares updates on season two.

As for the studio's top pick, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated anime series period these days. The hit series stands as Tatsuki Fujimoto's second serialized story, and its first act wrapped some time ago. MAPPA has been working on its anime adaptation for months now, and Fujimoto promised fans the second part of Chainsaw Man is on its way. So if this anime lives up to expectations, it seems the industry will have a mega-hit on its hands.

What do you make of this poll's results? Do your picks for MAPPA line up with these?