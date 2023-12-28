Anime Report Breaks Down the Top-Trending Shows of 2023

The year is almost over, and that means all eyes on the horizon. There are some major releases on deck for 2024, and the anime industry is prepared to roll them all out. Of course, there is still work to do on the 2023 slate as fans are going through their top titles. And now, a new report has gone live dictating the top-trending anime of the year.

The information comes from X (Twitter) Japan as it broke down its trending topics. From politics to pop culture, everything was broken down for netizens including the top-trending anime titles. So if you want to check out the list, you can read its picks below:

Gundam: The Witch of Mercury



Jujutsu Kaisen



Frieren: Beyond Journey's End



Attack on Titan



Oshi no Ko



As you can see, the list of top-trending titles from Japan is telling. We can see what the domestic anime market thought of the 2023 slate, and it turns out Mobile Suit Gundam came on top. The franchise returned this past year with The Witch From Mercury, the first full canon addition to Gundam since Iron-Blooded Orphans went live. So if you doubted the show's reputation, think again!

(Photo: X / Twitter)

As for the other picks, two familiar titles were listed in Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan. The rest of the list was rounded out with new anime adaptations. Oshi no Ko went live with a stunning season at the start of 2023, and Frieren just kicked off the winter season. The adventure anime is already making waves, so it seems like 2023 was solid from start to finish. Now, the race is on for 2024, so netizens should go ahead and get their watchlist ready before the new year!

What do you make of this top trending list? Have you checked out these anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!