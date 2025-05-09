5 Best Hazbin Hotel Episodes

Hazbin Hotel and its eponymous setting is a place where sinners can be rehabilitated and redeemed for a ticket into Heaven. Or, at least, that’s the idea as the series continues its celebrated run. Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell and daughter of Lucifer, empathizes with her citizens’ plight of not just being condemned to the dominion of Hell but with the annual purge led by Adam, the first human, and his bloodthirsty angelic army to exterminate the overpopulation of sinners. And so, as the proprietor of the Hazbin Hotel, Charlie seeks to find a more peaceful solution. With a somewhat capable staff, including Charlie’s manager and girlfriend Vaggie and the hotel’s host Alastor the Radio Demon, they face a myriad of challenges of not just getting sinners in the door and keeping Heaven locked out, but underlying plots within.

Since upgrading to its streaming status on Amazon Prime in collaboration with A24, Amazon Studios, and the animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, this adult animated musical comedy has been a raving success from its humble beginnings as a web cartoon created by Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano and SpindleHorse Toons on YouTube. With amazing animation, an incredible soundtrack, and unique characters to match a unique take on a narrative set in Hell with a redemption arc twist, this series deserves all the praise. And so, looking forward to three additional seasons to come in the works, these are the best episodes so far.

1) Pilot Episode: “That’s Entertainment”

Premiering in 2019 on the VivziePop YouTube channel, this episode impressively shows the drive and animation prowess Vivienne Medrano and her team at SpindleHorse Toons had accomplished on their own prior to the show being picked up by Amazon Prime. While additional support has done the show well, the VivziePop team has certainly shown how very capable they are when left to their own devices, such as with their success with their other series, Helluva Boss, which, after having 2 seasons and a series of shorts on YouTube, has also been picked up by Prime. The pilot episode for Hazbin Hotel reels in the audience with bright colors, amazing stylized art direction, fun musical numbers, and a unique plot proposal.

2) Episode 4: “Masquerade”

The most crude and explicit of the episodes, this episode showcases Angel Dust (voiced by Blake Roman) at his lowest point but also exhibits his complex character development. Although Angel seems to flaunt his work in the adult entertainment industry, when Charlie (Erika Henningsen) goes to Angel’s place of work to request to his boss that Angel get more time off to focus on his redemption, this sets the scene for “Poison” to reveal how Angel is actually often abused.

Later, Angel Dust divulges to Husk (Keith David) that he only partakes in self-destructive behaviors in the hopes of ruining himself to the point of his boss abandoning him. The two bond over their personal hardships in “Loser, Baby” and find comfort in not being alone in their struggles.

3) Episode 5: “Dad Beat Dad”

With the extermination nearing, Charlie asks for help from her father Lucifer Morningstar (Jeremy Jordan), the ruler of all of Hell, to request an audience with the angels in Heaven. Though Lucifer is skeptical at Charlie’s endeavors, he nonetheless jumps at the opportunity to spend time with his daughter. But upon meeting Alastor (Amir Talai), the two end up having a bit of a fatherly rivalry, each contending in a musical duel featuring “Hell’s Greatest Dad” to support Charlie.

Of course, as her real father and despite his own experiences dealing with Heaven, Lucifer is touched by Charlie’s admiration for him and agrees to assist. In contrast to the number “More Than Anything” giving an emotional backdrop to Charlie’s hopeful aspirations, this episode also gives more insight into Alastor’s own sinister, mysterious origin and schemes.

4) Episode 6: “Welcome to Heaven”

While the first episode gives a sneak peak at what a couple of the characters from the heavenly realm look and act like, this episode goes all in when Charlie and Vaggie (Stephanie Beatriz) travel to Heaven themselves and are greeted by two Seraphim, Sera (Patina Miller) and Emily (Shoba Narayan), and St. Peter (Darren Criss) at the gates. With a musical number to match, they welcome the two to Heaven, showcasing all the realm has to offer.

Gaining an audience with the angelic court, Charlie tries to make her case for redemption for the sinners in Hell, noting the hotel residents’ progress and asking what it really takes to get into Heaven. To their shock, Charlie and Emily realize that the angels seem to not know how judgment actually works, and Charlie learns Vaggie’s secret.

5) Episode 8: “The Show Must Go On”

In the Season 1 finale, Charlie expresses her appreciation for how everyone has come together and worked so hard. As the residents of Hell and angels of Heaven clash, Sir Pentious, flying in on his airship to attack Adam, is instantly vaporized. Charlie goes to fight Adam, him failing to understand why she would risk her otherwise immortal life for sinners.

Although with the help of Lucifer, they manage to best Adam, Niffty ends up being the one to end him, forcing the angels to retreat. Everyone pitches in to rebuild the hotel bigger and better than before, ready to welcome Alastor’s schemes, the hope for redemption alive with Sir Pentious’s sacrifice, and the introduction of Lillith in the coming seasons.

Let us know down in the comments which episodes are your favorite and if you're hyped for more!