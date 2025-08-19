10 Best Pokemon Trainers in the Anime (Who Aren’t Ash)

When it comes to the strongest Pokemon trainers in the anime, fans often think of Ash Ketchum and his incredible rise over his 20-year-long adventure to becoming the World Champion. But Ash isn’t the only powerhouse the anime has given us. Across the years, we have seen regional champions, rivals, legendary figures, and even trainers who own mythical Pokémon. Each one leaves their mark with unforgettable battles and unmatched skills. From strategic geniuses to raw powerhouses with teams that overtake the battlefield, the Pokemon anime is full of competitors who can stand toe-to-toe with anyone.

In this list, we will highlight and rank 10 of the best Pokemon trainers outside of Ash, showcasing what makes them iconic, dangerous, and most of all unforgettable. Some of these trainers are well-known champions who proved their titles through sheer dominance, while others are mysterious legends who reshaped the Pokemon world through their legacy and influence. No matter their origin, each of these trainers represents the absolute pinnacle of power, reminding us that Ash isn’t the only one pushing their limits and aiming to be a Pokemon Master.

10) Tobias

Image Courtesy of the Pokemon company

Tobias, even 15 years after his debut, remains one of the most infamous trainers in Pokemon anime history, despite only appearing in the Sinnoh League. He is the only trainer in the Pokemon anime to sweep through almost every league battle using one Pokemon, his Darkrai. Trainers who worked strenuously to get all 8 gym badges for months just to qualify to compete in the Sinnoh League were effortlessly crushed by Tobias’ legendary partner. Even Ash, using heavy hitters such as Heracross, Torkoal, and Swellow, was unable to defeat it until Sceptile took the Pitch-Black Pokemon down.

But what cemented Tobias’s legacy as a powerhouse was the reveal of his second legendary, Latios. The idea of one trainer wielding not only one but two legendaries blew fans away and immediately set him apart from other competitors, even from previous regions. Due to this, he is often joked about among fans to be a plot device for Ash to continue chasing his dream of being a Pokemon Master. However, we never received a look at the other 4 pokemon on his team, but if they are anything like the previous 2, then he could rank even higher on this list. While his appearance was brief, his overwhelming dominance and mysterious aura left a lasting impact, making him one of the most polarizing yet undeniably powerful trainers in the anime.

9) Raihan

Raihan isn’t just another Gym Leader; he is one of the most dangerous opponents in all of Galar and very fitting for the last Gym Leader of the region. Specializing in Dragon-type Pokemon and weather-based tactics, Raihan easily transforms battles into a grand spectacle where the environment itself becomes his weapon. Ash ultimately won the battle, but Raihan nearly knocked out 2 of Ash’s pokemon effortlessly if not for Ash Gigantamaxing his Gengar to secure 2 points. Raihan, without a doub,t pushes every challenger to their absolute limits, making every fight against him unforgettable.

What sets Raihan apart is his friendly rivalry with Leon, which acted as his real reason to enter the World Coronation Series. In fact, if Ash hadn’t entered the World Coronation Series, Raihan would have originally been a part of the Masters 8 himself. That alone shows how strong and respected he is as a trainer. Being the rival to Galar’s undefeated champion also means Raihan has consistently gone toe-to-toe with the best, cementing his place among the top trainers in the anime, even without the champion title in his name.

8) Iris

Iris arguably has one of the most inspiring glow-ups in the Pokemon anime. Originally appearing as Ash’s traveling companion in Unova, she was a spirited trainer with raw potential and an unshakeable dream of becoming a Dragon Master. During the Black and White anime, she was often underestimated; her bond with her Dragonite and Excadrill were messy, her skills were unpolished, and despite aiming to be a Dragon Master, she only had two dragon-type pokemon, Axew and Dragonite. But Iris never gave up, and through her determination and growth, she transformed into something far greater: the Champion of Unova.

Her biggest achievement, though never shown on screen, was defeating Alder, the previous reigning champion, something that not even Ash was able to do. This single victory proved how far Iris had come from her rookie trainer days to becoming a fruitful trainer capable of standing among the greats. Upon her return in Pokemon Journeys, she showed off her strength in the World Coronation Series, leading Dragonite and her newly evolved Haxorus with confidence. From rookie trainer to dethroning a champion, Iris’s journey is one of the most impressive success stories we have seen in the anime.

7) Alain

Alain is a trainer who embodies determination and ambition. Introduced in the Mega Evolution Specials, he quickly made waves with his Mega Charizard X, tearing through every opponent he faced and setting his sights on becoming the strongest Mega Evolution trainer in the world. His obsession with growth and pursuit of strength made him one of the most dangerous rivals Ash has ever faced, culminating in an unforgettable clash at the Kalos League. Alain even managed to collect all 8 Kalos Gym Badges quicker than Ash, showing just how far ahead he was in both skill and pace.

What truly makes Alain impressive is the caliber of opponents he faced. He didn’t only take on Ash’s Kalos team, which most have already faced Legendary Pokemon such as Moltres and Zapdos, but took on Ash’s Greninja in its Bond Phenomenon form. This unique transformation gave Greninja near-Mega Evolution levels of power, yet Alain still managed to win and become the Kalos Champion. Beyond that, Alain’s Mega Charizard X fought against Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre simultaneously, a nearly impossible challenge that, much like in the games, required Mega Rayquaza’s intervention to bring balance. And if that wasn’t enough, Charizard even went head-to-head against Mega Rayquaza itself during the Mega Evolution Specials. While Charizard couldn’t beat the Sky High Pokemon, the fact that Alain was even willing to challenge some of the strongest legendaries in existence speaks volumes. By winning the Kalos League and surviving world-ending battles that most trainers could never dream of, Alain easily cements his place as one of the anime’s most threatening rivals.

6) Steven Stone

Steven Stone, the Champion of Hoenn, is a calm, collected, and highly strategic trainer. Specializing in Steel-Type Pokemon, his terrifying ace, a shiny Mega Metagross, perfectly reflects his battle style using tactical precision and raw power. Known for his elegance and sharp intellect, Steven doesn’t win battles through brute force alone; instead dismantles his opponents with calculated moves and flawless strategy. Every time Steven steps onto the battlefield, his presence and calm demeanor easily make it clear why he’s revered as a champion.

But even off the battlefield, Steven proves once again why he is Hoenn’s strongest trainer. In the Mega Evolution Specials, Steven’s Mega Metagross fought alongside Alain’s Mega Charizard X against Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre, holding off two of the most destructive forces in the Pokemon world. And just like Alain, Steven even stood before Mega Rayquaza, battling one of the strongest legendaries in existence. While most trainers wouldn’t dare face the sky dragon, Steven was willing to go toe-to-toe and prove his resilience and fearlessness. Later in Pokemon Journeys, he would appear in the Masters Eight, only reaffirming his position as one of the strongest champions in the Pokemon anime, despite being taken out by Ash in the first round.

5) Lance

As the Dragon Master and Champion of the Indigo Plateau, Lance has been an icon since the early days of the anime. His Dragonite alone is legendary in its own right, able to tank hits and dish out devastating power alongside being capable of Dynamaxing. Lance’s reputation as both the Indigo League Champion and a member of the Johto Elite Four solidifies him as one of the proficient trainers in history. However, his expertise didn’t come overnight as he spent months training under his cousin Clair, another renowned Dragon Master. There, he honed his skills and deepened his bond with his Dragon-types.

In Pokemon Journeys, Lance proved he’s still a dominant force by competing in not only one World Coronation Series tournaments, but two. First, he reached the finals of his debut season, battling Leon for the title of Monach and unleashing his Dynamax Gyarados against Leon’s Gigantamax Charizard. Even though he ultimately lost, the fact that Lance even made it that far in the tournament to face the undefeated Leon speaks volumes of his skill as a trainer. Later, he would return in the Masters Eight, once again holding his ground as one of the world’s best trainers. Despite being defeated again, the fact that Lance was consistently ranked highly among other trainers proves his strength, adaptability, and resilience as one of the greatest champions of all time.

4) Diantha

Diantha, the Champion of Kalos, is often underestimated, but she’s a trainer with undeniable strength and skill. Not only is she the reigning Champion, but she holds the title of Kalos Queen, a beloved actress admired for her beauty and grace across the region. Her ace, Mega Gardevior, while elegant, is also devastating, capable of taking down even the toughest opponents. As both a celebrity and a Champion, Diantha carries herself with a calm demeanor that makes her victories seem effortless, showcasing her perfect blend of beauty and power on the battlefield.

Her true strength was put on display when she battled against Ash’s Greninja in its Bond Phenomenon form, testing one of Ash’s strongest Pokemon at its peak and proving her title as Champion of Kalos. Later, she would compete in the Masters Eight, where she would clash with both Lance and Leon. While she ultimately fell against the undefeated Leon, the fact that Diantha was able to clash with such titans just reinforces her status as a powerful champion. While she might not get the same spotlight as other champions, there is no denying the Kalos Queen’s power and elegance on the battlefield.

3) Lucius

Lucius is a legendary figure in Pokemon Horizons, and though he hails from over a century ago, his legacy still continues to shape the modern Pokemon world. Known as an adventurer and one of the founding members of the Explorers, Lucius was no ordinary trainer. With his Six Heroes, a shiny Rayquaza, Lapras, Galarian Moltres, Arboliva, Kleavor, and the Paradox Pokemon, Gouging Fire, Lucius commands a lineup that easily dwarfs most Champions’ rosters. And it wasn’t just his legendaries; even his non-legendary partners were massive in size, towering over their counterparts and adding to the sense of awe surrounding his team.

His legend is built on the story of these Six Heroes, something that would inspire our protagonist Roy to get stronger and wield Rayquaza in the future. Lucius set out on a journey to explore the world and forged unbreakable bonds with these extraordinary Pokemon, entrusting them in Ancient Poke Balls before being locked away in Laquium at Laqua. One of his greatest challenges came in his clash with Gibeon, a fellow explorer and future antagonist of Horizons, whose ideals ultimately conflicted with Lucius’s vision. Their battle served as a turning point for his journey, showing not only his might as a trainer but displaying the pure power of his team. On top of that, Lucius is revealed to the ancestor of Liko, tying his legendary journey to our protagonist. Overall, Lucius was more than just a trainer, but a world-shaper, and his story remains one of the most influential myths in the Pokemon anime.

2) Cynthia

Just like in the games, Cynthia is without a doubt a powerhouse in the Pokemon anime. Her calm demeanor, razor-sharp strategies, and terrifying Garchomp have made her one of the most feared Champions in the entire franchise. Whenever Cynthia steps onto the battlefield, her presence immediately creates a sense of tension. With that alone, she reminds every opponent that they’re facing someone at the peak of Pokemon mastery.

Her dominance was clear long before the Masters Eight. Back in Diamond and Pearl, she completely dismantled Paul, one of Ash’s toughest rivals, defeating his entire team with just her Garchomp. That feat established her as a terrifying force that she lived up to years later in Journeys. There she battled her way up to the semifinals of the World Coronation Series to face off against the protagonist, Ash. In that tense semifinal match, Cynthia decided to dynamax her Togekiss, despite being able to mega evolve her Garchomp. This incredible force from her ace pushed Ash and his team to their absolute limits. However, Ash was swiftly able to change the tide of the battle, using his Mega Lucario and taking down both Togekiss and Garchomp.

Even with this defeat, Cynthia’s performance only strengthened her legendary reputation. Her ability to use both Dynamaxing and Mega Evolution makes her stand out as one of the greatest Champions the entire series has produced, making her the golden standard of what a Pokemon Champion should be.

1) Leon

Before Ash claimed his crown, Leon was a trainer who stood unmatched and at the top of the Pokemon world. With his Gigantamax Charizard and his flawless battle record, Leon was the wall every rival dreamed of climbing, and the final test Ash had to overcome. As Galar’s undefeated Champion and the reigning Monarch of the World Coronation Series, Leon’s very presence defined what it means to be a trainer.

Throughout the Masters Eight, Leon proved exactly why he is held in such high regard. He easily dismantled Champion after Champion, from Lance’s Dynamax Gyarados to Diantha’s Mega Gardevoir, showcasing not only the overwhelming strength of his team but also his tactical brilliance on the battlefield. When he finally faced Ash in the finals, it became one of the most iconic battles in Pokemon history. In this final fight, he even allowed Ash to use all 3 battle gimmicks, Mega Evolution, Z-Moves, and Dynamax, to ensure their fight would prove who was truly the strongest trainer. His Gigantamax Charizard pushed Pikachu to its absolute limits, but Ash’s partner ultimately landed the finishing blow. Even in defeat, Leon’s aura of greatness never faded and cemented him as one of the anime’s most legendary trainers and the ultimate reason why Ash has reached the top.

Do you agree with our list? Let us know down in the comment section below.