Spy x Family Season 3 Shares Its Best New Look at Anya & Bond Yet

After two long years, Spy x Family is finally returning with a new season this fall, and with one of the most exciting arcs of the series to boot. Most notably, Season 3 of Spy x Family is expected to finally dive into Loid’s dark origins. That said, before Twilight can completely steal the show, Spy x Family is making sure to give Anya ample time in the limelight for the entire summer leading up to the anime’s return, and this week’s new look even brings Bond into the picture in the cutest way possible.

As part of the series’ recently launched “Summer Vacation Project,” Spy x Family‘s official X handle has shared yet another summer-themed illustration of Anya, this time with a cameo from the Forger Family’s loyal furry friend, Bond, as a stick of cotton candy. The promo features Anya in yet another adorable yukata, looking excitedly at the fluffy white stick of cotton candy resembling Bond. The illustration also includes some fun easter eggs with Anya’s toy penguin being snuck in as a charm at the end of the cotton candy stick, and her iconic stuffed bear taking the form of a summer festival mask on the side of her head. It captures the perfect spirit of the Obon festival, taking place in Japan between August 13th and 16th.

Spy x Family Shares Adorable Anya & Bond Summer Promo Ahead of Season 3

With Spy x Family having been gone for so long, the series’ new promotional campaign could not have come at a more perfect time. As part of the project, the series’ X handle shares new art of Anya every Friday, keeping fans looking forward to new art every week while they wait for October 2025 to roll around with Season 3. Besides being incredibly heartwarming, the weekly Anya posters are also a great reminder of just how adorable she is, making fans even more eager to see her again in the upcoming season. While Loid’s mission is the focal point of the story, Anya is the true star, and this becomes clearer in October.

Moreover, Season 3 of Spy x Family is also set to adapt the Red Circus Arc, which features Anya at her most chaotic with some of the funniest moments in the entire series. Nonetheless, Spy x Family’s new summer campaign is expected to run until the end of August, and hopefully, the release of Season 3 won’t be too far off. Until then, however, fans can continue gushing over Anya and maybe even make the most of summer with her.

Spy x Family can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Source: @spyfamily_anime on X.