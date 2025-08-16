Bill Flynn, Voice of One Piece’s Genzo and Detective Conan’s Dr. Agasa, Dies at 86

Reports are coming in that veteran English voice actor Bill Flynn has sadly passed away over the summer at the age of 86. While the actor passed away on July 4th, a memorial service for the actor wouldn’t be announced until August by the Restland Funeral Home. Flynn’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 16th, at Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas. Bill Flynn, who also went by William Flynn, was a prolific actor who performed many English dubs for several iconic anime series. His most recognizable work is likely his role as Dr. Agasa in Funimation’s original English dub of Case Closed.

Flynn also played Genzo in One Piece, a recurring minor character of the One Piece series. He only voiced Dr. Agasa in the early seasons and the first six movies of the Case Closed anime, whereas he continued to voice Genzo up to 2019 with the Episode East Blue special for One Piece. Christopher Guerroro would replace Flynn as Dr. Agasa in the later parts of the Case Closed anime dub. Flynn also had roles in Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, Gunslinger Girl, Barakamon, and Heaven’s Lost Property. He is survived by his sister, Betty, his brother, John, and his son, Aaron. He leaves behind a treasure trove of many dub performances that fans won’t soon forget.

Who Is William “Bill” Flynn?

Image Courtesy of Bryan Chatlien on Facebook/Toei Animation/TMS

Born on September 9th, 1938, to parents John F. Flynn and Celestine M. Sullivan, Willian J. Flynn wouldn’t join the entertainment industry until the 1980s. He instead began his career as a pilot, becoming an instructor pilot at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma. He would leave the Air Force in 1970, earn his M.E.D. in Rehabilitation Counselling, and become a counsellor for dsabled adults. He would eventually find a passion for acting and theater in the 80s, performing on stage and film.

He was a stable presence in the Dallas acting scene throughout the last several decades of his life. Funimation would eventually cast him for several roles in their anime series. Flynn was primarily known for playing older gentlemen, becoming Funimation’s go-to old man voice for many minor or supporting characters. Genzo and Dr. Agasa were Flynn’s most recurring work, but Genzo wasn’t the only One Piece role he played. Early in Funimation’s dubbing of One Piece, Flynn also voiced Tonjit, the wacky old man, during the Long Ring Long Land arc.

Bill Flynn was an amazing actor with many talents, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Flynn’s close family members and friends.

H/T: Restland Funeral Home