Black Clover Hypes Episode 162 with First Look at New Asta Form

✖

Black Clover is hyping Episode 162 of the series with a first look at a new Asta form! Black Clover's Spade Kingdom arc has just made it through its first intense clash in the anime as Yuno and the Golden Dawn took a beating, but now the intensity is gearing up to continue with Asta and the others getting into their own respective fights against the Dark Triad. Episode 162 of the series is titled "The Great War Breaks Out" and like its titled suggests, the war against the Spade Kingdom will now begin in full.

After Zenon of the Dark Triad successfully attacked the Golden Dawn and had kidnapped Captain Vangeance in the process, the other two Zogratis siblings will be making their move next in other spots in the Clover and Heart Kingdoms. These fights get to such an intense point that they will actually result in a new form for Asta that's a result of all of his devil power training in the Heart Kingdom thus far. Here are a few preview images as spotted by @BCspoiler on Twitter:

Episode 162 preview images!! Episode Director and storyboard by Naoki kotani. pic.twitter.com/laB0oQkxG2 — BCspoiler ♣️ (@BCspoiler) February 1, 2021

Looking at these corrections akasaka is definitely AD on it. pic.twitter.com/d3fnT2ZTnq — BCspoiler ♣️ (@BCspoiler) February 1, 2021

The next episode of the series will see Dante and Vanica Zogratis make their move, and just like Zenon, their powers are just as terrifying thanks to their contracts with their respective devils. Dante will be attacking the Black Bulls' base, and the fight goes just as well as you would expect given just how much Yunop had struggled against the (arguably weaker) Zogratis sibling in the prior episode.

This eventually lays the groundwork for a new take on Asta's Devil form, and while it's not likely the more advanced one seen in the opening theme sequence, it's still just as strong as it provides a much more primal use of Asta's power. Whether or not this form will be enough to defeat Dante is still up in the air for the anime, however. But one thing is clear, the war with the Spade Kingdom has begun.

But what do you think? Curious to see Asta's new devil form in action? How are you liking the anime's take on the Spade Kingdom arc so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!