Black Clover Cosplay Casts a Spell with Noelle

One Black Clover cosplay is truly casting a spell with Noelle Silva! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is still releasing new chapters on a weekly basis in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the anime adaptation of the series was brought to an end earlier this year. Coming to an end following a series of tough battles through the start of the Spade Kingdom arc, the franchise has a lot to pick up from whenever it does decide to return for more of the anime. This includes much needed updates for the fan favorites like Noelle Silva.

Noelle has been a crucial part of the series ever since she was first introduced to the Black Bulls alongside Asta early on in the series, and when the anime came to an end she was one of the key characters heading towards a rematch against one of the members of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. Now Noelle has come to life through some spellbinding cosplay from artist @maywedacosplay on Instagram! It's a good way to tie Noelle fans over until her big return! Check it out below:

Black Clover's anime came to an end with 140 episodes under its belt overall, but with the end of the anime came some pretty big announcements. Not only is the manga continuing beyond where the anime came to an end, but it was announced that the franchise will be branching out with its very first feature film soon. A release date or window has yet to be revealed for the new movie, and many of its greater details are still being kept a mystery for now.

There are still many questions lingering for the future of the anime franchise as not only could it potentially follow up from the anime with fights featuring Noelle and more, but it could also tell its own original story will leaving room for the anime to return to a proper adaptation of Yuki Tabata's original manga at some point in the future. But what do you think?

Where does Noelle Silva rank among your favorite characters in Black Clover overall? What do you want to see coming from the anime franchise next? What are you hoping to see from the first movie in the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything else Black Clover in the comments!