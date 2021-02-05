Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Dante's Dark Comeback

✖

Black Clover's latest cliffhanger is teasing Dante's dark comeback with the newest episode! Black Clover's anime adaptation shocked fans when it announced that the final episode of the series will be airing in March, but it seems that the series is not slowing down in the slightest as the fights against the Dark Triad have officially begun in the anime. Following Zenon's invasion of the Golden Dawn's home base, the other two members of the Zogratis siblings have made their moves on the Clover and Heart Kingdoms. This has brought Dante to the Black Bulls with the newest episode.

Episode 162 of the series impressed fans with the fight between Dante of the Dark Triad and the Black Bulls, but even after this impressive fight the most terrifying part came towards the end. The cliffhanger for the episode teases that Dante will be making his big comeback against Asta's berserk devil power in the next episode of the series as he seems he'll be fighting seriously from here on out.

Um corte já foi. E esse foi para você ficar esperto, Dante.#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/CMEp75IHTE — Daisuki🕊️ {進む} | I'm just tired of watching anime (@Dattebas7) February 2, 2021

The most terrifying aspect of Dante launching his attack on the Black Bulls in Episode 162 of the anime is the immediately apparent nature of his power. Not only is he already got some powerful gravity magic at his disposal, but he's got his access to Devil's powers as well. But he's clearly playing around in the fight with Asta at first, but this is enough to completely demolish those there.

As the fight wore on, Asta ended up unleashing a berserk version of his devil form in order to cancel out Dante's gravity magic. While it's uncontrollable, Asta does manage to cut Dante's face toward the end of the episode. Dante's anger reaches such a point that he teases he'll be fighting seriously from here on out and thus be that much stronger in his abilities. But what do you think?

What was your impression of Dante's power in Black Clover's newest episode? Curious to see what kind of power he's truly got at his disposal? Where do you think this fight will go next?