Black Clover Hits New Sales Milestone

Black Clover has hit an impressive new sales milestone! Black Clover brought its impressive 170 episode run of the anime to an end earlier this year, but thankfully it is nowhere near the end of the franchise as a whole as new chapters of Yuki Tabata's original manga series are still being released at a weekly pace in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. As the series continues its intense slate of chapters with the newest half of the Spade Kingdom saga, and it seems that fans have responded in kind with a huge boost in sales.

Following the announcement that Black Clover's manga had crossed over 15 million copies earlier this Spring, a new update from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has confirmed that there are now 16 million copies of the manga currently in circulation. This number includes both physical and digital copies of the volumes, so it's an impressive bit of growth in just a couple of months as fans have really dived into the intense new arc of the series.

Black Clover has reached 16.000.000 copies in circulation worldwide. pic.twitter.com/0sX50Z3vwZ — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 29, 2021

Black Clover's manga has now reached 16 million copies in circulation with the release of Volume 29 in Japan that collects some of the earlier battles seen in the Spade Kingdom saga that explore Nacht's past and how it relates to the devils of the underworld. You can check out the cover art for Volume 29 of the series below from the manga's official Twitter account:

The anime might have come to an end, but it was confirmed that Black Clover will be branching out with a new feature film in its stead. It's yet to be revealed what this film will entail, nor have their been any confirmations of its production staff or potential release date, but it's a confirmation that the anime franchise will be continuing nontheless. But what do you think?

How are you liking Black Clover's manga lately? Curious to see how the anime continues with a new movie?