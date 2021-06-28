Black Clover Drops Important Info About Nacht's Power Level

✖

Black Clover has dropped some important info about Nacht Faust's power level! The fights against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad are well underway in the second half of the Spade Kingdom saga, and one of the most prominent moments of this second half of battles thus far was finally getting to see Nacht in action. Introduced to the series after Yami was captured by Dante, Nacht was surprisingly revealed to not only be the missing Vice Captain of the Black Bulls but was also a devil host much like Asta. Except his version was a little different.

As he started to fight against Dante in full, we began to learn all about Nacht's past and how his contracts with multiple devils came to be. This resulted in several different Devil Union modes, and when push came to shove, Nacht had gambled big with fusion of two of these modes in order to fight against the twin devils that had escaped from the underworld. Now a recent guidebook entry for the series has confirmed just how strong his Devil Union: Gallus x Felis truly was.

Nacht's guidebook page confirms that the spell "Unite Mode: Gallus × Felis" is highest-ranking devil level. pic.twitter.com/LtsUVnTgKt — Nitebaron 魔王 (@nite_baron) June 21, 2021

As spotted by uNKOuNxx on Reddit and further detailed by @nite_baron on Twitter, Black Clover's guidebook page for Nacht confirmed that his Gallus x Felis fusion was at the highest-ranking devil level. This power level is unfortunately just as vague as the rest of the power levels in the series, but Nacht himself did note how Lilith and Namaah were two high ranking devils. Then again, the twins were only some of the lower ranking devils that made their way through the cracks in the gate.

Nacht's Devil Union mode fusion was nowhere near enough to defeat these devils completely, so even with a strong move that was on the same level, the devils were still that much stronger. This definitely sets the stage for even more powerful devils to come as we have yet to see how strong some of the devils residing deeper in the underworld truly are. But we'll get our chance as Yuki Tabata's original manga series continues through this intense slate of battles.

What do you think? How did you feel about Nacht's fight against Dante and the devil twins before? Does Asta defeating them confirm that he's got a stronger power level than ever? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!