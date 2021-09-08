Black Clover Cosplay Brings Nero to Life

✖

One magical Black Clover cosplay has brought Nero (who is also known as Secre Swallowtail) to life! Earlier this year, the anime brought its impressive 170 episode run to an end. While Yuki Tabata's original manga series is continuing beyond where the anime came to an end, and the franchise is brancing out with its very first movie, there are still lots of fan favorite characters who fans want to see in action again. One of these is Secre Swallowtail, who we haven't really seen in full since she helped in the first fight against Vanica Zogratis.

Even as the manga continues the intense fights against the Dark Triad and the devils of the underworld in the Spade Kingdom, we have yet to get any update on Secre's whereabouts as she arrived alongside the others of the Heart Kingdom after they trained in a powerful new magic. But while we have yet to get any updates with either the anime and manga, the character is still coming to life thanks to some truly magical cosplay from @_chibikaty on Instagram! You can check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chibi 🌙🐳 (@_chibikaty)

There have yet to be any major updates on the future of the Black Clover anime franchise since its first feature film was first announced to be in the works, unfortunately. Its announcement also didn't come with very many details about the nature of its production either as there has yet to be any confirmation of what fans could expect to see in the new movie, whether it's going to follow up from where the anime ended, or which characters and staff from the original anime its going to feature.

But at least the anime is continuing the fights against the Spade Kingdom with each new intense chapter. It's gotten to such a point that it will soon be kicking off a brand new phase of the fights, and a new phase that will hopefully fill in some of the gaps and bring back the missing characters we have yet to really see in action in this second round of fights in a new land. But what do you think?

