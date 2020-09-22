Black Clover Teases a New Ultimate Magic

✖

Black Clover is currently getting ready for a full out war between the Clover and Spade Kingdoms, and the newest chapter teases that a new type of ultimate magic is possible. The series recently dealt the Asta and the other magic knights a huge loss as the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad completely overpowered them without very much effort. Although Asta and Yami's combined efforts were able to take down one, Yami was soon captured as the Clover Kingdom prepares for a major raid on the Dark Triad's kingdom. But now they have to get stronger.

It's only going to be a short time before the attack on the Spade Kingdom begins, but the newest chapter reveals that it's going to be possible for the Black Bulls to grow in strength quickly thanks to some surprising help from the Elves. They're going to teach Noelle and the others their kind of ultimate magic.

Chapter 265 of the series picks up after the cliffhanger where it was revealed that former Eye of the Midnight Sun members Patry, Rhya, Vetto and Fana had saved Noelle following the explosion of Vanica's Devil power. It's confirmed that they also saved Nero, Mimosa, Charmy, Luck, and Leopold in the process. The Elves have made a secluded area in the Heart Kingdom their home, and were inspired to save them.

(Photo: Shueisha)

While Patry tries to compliment how strong Noelle and the others have become, Noelle shouts that they are still far too weak. Knowing the Elves are much stronger than they are, she pleads with Patry and the others to help them get stronger themselves to save Lolopechka and defeat the Spade Kingdom.

Seeing Noelle's drive, Patry agrees to help them because there is a way they can get stronger in a short time by using the Elves' esoteric art of Ultimate Magic. Patry does not get to detail what this means as the chapter comes to an end, but now it's given Noelle and the others a clear path to fighting back.

What do you think the Elves will teach Noelle and the others? Will they be strong enough to fight alongside Asta and Nacht's team as well? Will Asta be able to keep up with all of these strength improvements? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!