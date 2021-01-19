Bleach Drops New Poster in Honor of Fan Club Creation

✖

Last year's Bleach: Burn The Witch decided to take a step away from the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki and the Soul Society, but the creator of the Shonen franchise, Tite Kubo, has supplied fans with a new piece of art for the star of Bleach with the arrival of the fan club that honors that one-time Weekly Shonen Jump adventure! This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the Bleach franchise, with many crossing their fingers that 2021 will see the arrival of the final story of the Shonen series brought to anime with the "Thousand Year Blood War Arc"!

The final story in Bleach's tale saw Ichigo and the Soul Society facing off against the Quincies, a family of supernatural threats that were first introduced through the supporting character of Ishida, who wields an energy bow and arrow that has worked well against Hollows and members of the Soul Society alike. The manga's story itself ended years ago, though many were left disheartened not just at how the story was quickly wrapped, but that there weren't any further adventures planned for Ichigo and company. With this revival of the franchise via this anime adaptation of Bleach's final story, it will definitely be interesting to see if Tite Kubo, the creator of the series, decides to create any sequel stories or spin-offs that revisit the world of the Soul Society!

Twitter User Otaku Calendar JP shared this new art from Tite Kubo, the creator of Bleach, to honor a new fan club that has formed to celebrate the adventures of the Shinigami and, is more than likely, crossing their fingers that we'll see the return of one of the biggest Shonen franchises to ever hit Weekly Shonen Jump:

Bleach's Tite Kubo opens a fan club "Klub Outside" for only a year.

Bleach hasn't just taken the world by storm in anime and manga, but it also received a live-action feature-length film that hit the streaming service of Netflix that did a fantastic job of translating the world of the Soul Society. Though a sequel to this movie has yet to be announced, this year would certainly seem like the best time to do it!

