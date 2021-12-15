Bleach Fan Hypes Orihime’s Anime Comeback with New Cosplay

One awesome Bleach cosplay is ready for Orihime Inoue’s big return to anime soon! Tite Kubo recently returned to manga to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Bleach first running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it was far from the only new avenue for fans of the action series. The series has also been confirmed to return for a new anime that will finally adapt the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, long after the original anime run came to its truncated end. That means the fan favorites are all making their comeback to anime as well.

It has yet to be revealed when Bleach’s anime will return or whether or not the manga will be following up on the juicy teases for its future, but what is for certain is soon we’ll be seeing Orihime and the others in anime action again. It’s been a long time since the anime first aired, so it’s going to be both a great re-introduction to the series’ characters and introduction for new fans jumping on for the new ride. But serving as a great primer for the anime’s return is artist @win_winry_’s excellent cosplay bringing Orihime Inoue to life on Instagram! Check it out below:

Bleach will be officially returning for an anime adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, the final arc of the series that was never officially adapted during the original anime. Originally announced to be in the works last year, there have been no concrete updates about the new anime’s release date, production staff, or potential returning cast just yet. That wait will not be for much longer for new information about the anime, however, as Bleach has been announced to be one of the many big franchises presenting something at the next Jump Festa convention.

The exciting part about the anime, however, is that it means we’ll finally see some of the biggest moments from Kubo’s climactic finale finally making their way to screen. Big moments for Orihime and many of the other characters are on the way, new forms, new allies, and new foes alike. But what do you think? Are you excited to see Bleach making its comeback to anime soon? What are you most looking forward to seeing from Orihime and the others next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!