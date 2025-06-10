Bleach Creator Teases New Spinoff With Ichigo in London

The fan-favorite Bleach manga drew its controversial conclusion in 2016 and left many questions unanswered. Even the anime stopped airing in 2012 without any news of a sequel, leaving the story unfinished. Many talked about the rushed ending and how it was likely tied to Kubo’s health. The anime also returned in 2022 to adapt the final Thousand-Year Blood War Arc in four cours. The fourth and final cour doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected to release in 2026. We may also get a slightly different ending than the manga, which will dispel any doubts fans had regarding the ending.

Additionally, despite several health issues over the years, Kubo has been very active in the anime and manga industry, and fans couldn’t be happier. There’s an official website called Klub Outside for fans, where they can register and ask questions about the series. The website launched in 2021, and since then, Kubo has answered almost 800 questions. The recent Q&A was revealed on June 9th, 2025, where Kubo’s response to one question sparked hopes in fans for a much-awaited spin-off.

Bleach Creator Is Planning to Create a Spinoff of Ichigo’s Life in London

One of the questions reads, “If adult Ichigo goes to London for work, could there be an unexpected transformation into a Shinigami or a conflict with Wing Bind?”

Kubo answered, “I’m keeping that a secret, as I might tell that story someday.”

The Q&A was uploaded on the official website of Klub Outside, but since it’s barred behind registration and largely inaccessible to fans outside of Japan, several social media accounts shared the translation. After the Thousand-Year Blood War was over, Ichigo went to London to study English because of his fondness for English literature, especially William Shakespeare. However, his journey to London has always been up for fan discussion since we don’t know the details and only learned about it through Q&A.

If Kubo decides to tell Ichigo’s story, we might also see a crossover with his spin-off, Burn the Witch, which is set in the same universe but in London instead of Japan. It’s a short spin-off centering around two agents of Wing Bind in “Reverse London,” a hidden branch of Soul Society where humans are unaware of dragons and soul-reaper activities. However, anything else about the Ichigo spin-off is currently unknown since the author doesn’t specify when he plans to release it.

