Bleach’s Creator Almost Killed Off Orihime in the Manga’s Original Ending

Bleach would’ve had a tragic ending for Orihime Inoue if Tite Kubo had taken the initial route he had in mind for her. More than 22 years after its anime debut, Bleach has finally reached its conclusion with the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. The anime released its final part as part of the Summer 2026 lineup and reached its conclusion after a major delay. As part of the Shonen Big Three alongside One Piece and Naruto, Bleach has always been celebrated as one of the most iconic Shonen Jump anime and manga franchises of all time. However, despite the franchise’s popularity and the manga ending, it took Pierrot around a decade to return with a sequel to adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc of the manga.

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The final arc of the main story was split into four parts, and it returned with far better quality animation, pacing, and original scenes, without unnecessary filler episodes. While it’s shorter than the previous cours, the finale solved the major issues with the original ending, which is all the more reason why fans love the anime ending more than the manga. However, now that the story has finally wrapped up, creator Tite Kubo opens up about influencing popular series such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, the two hottest Shonen Jump series among the new-generation hits.

Bleach Creator Reveals He Planned to Kill Orihime in the Manga

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As per Oricon, regarding the anime-original scenes, including the shocking development involving Orihime Inoue, Kubo revealed, “They were very good. Actually, when it comes to anime-original scenes, the production team comes to me asking for confirmation, saying things like, ‘We want to do it this way,’ ‘What do you think of this?’, and ‘Is it okay to do this?’ My criterion for deciding whether it’s okay is whether I had ever considered incorporating it into a route in the original work. The fact that they were able to finish it with such high quality is thanks to the hard work of the anime staff, but there was also a route in the original work where Orihime dies. Following that concept, I specified that they should use a technique that was originally in the setting.”

Bleach‘s Anime Finale May Not Be the End of the Franchise Yet

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Even though the manga already ended a decade ago and the anime wrapped up as well, fans still have something new to look forward to. Bleach also needs to adapt the one-shot Kubo released in 2021 as part of the manga’s 20th anniversary. Titled No Breathes From Hell, the one-shot manga opened room for the story’s expansion, as it shed more light on Ichigo’s future and those around him. However, even if the manga didn’t expand the story completely with a longer run, there’s still a high possibility that the one-shot will be adapted into an anime, which will be just as exciting. Fans have been awaiting the Hell Arc for several years now. While several unofficial reports claim that the manga will return to Weekly Shonen Jump with a brand new story, there hasn’t been an official confirmation yet, so there’s no way to verify those rumors.





