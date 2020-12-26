Naruto Rings in the Holidays with New Boruto Art

✖

Naruto is ringing in the holidays with some new Boruto: Naruto Next Generations art! The anime recently wrapped its year of episodes with a major tease about the future fights of the series, but it's going to be taking a short break for the holiday season before it makes its big comeback with a brand new arc bringing Boruto and the rest of Team 7 into their most intense fights in the anime to date. It's only appropriate that the team behind the series has taken a break from that intensity with some new art for the Christmas holiday!

The staff behind Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has illustrated a gorgeous new spread for the holiday season featuring Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, Mitsuki, Cho-Cho Akimichi, Shikadai Nara, and even a hilariously new way to bring Inojin Yamanaka to the fun. The series shared this through their official Twitter account and you can check out the great holiday artwork below:

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generations makes its return in January with new episodes, it will officially take its next steps into the Vessel arc of the series. The previous episode of the anime introduced some of Kara's members to the anime officially, but the next year of the series is promising not only the other members unseen but the debut of the titular vessel, Kawaki, as well.

Not only will Kawaki be coming to the anime, but the series has already started to adapt material from the manga. Although it will be adding new material for the anime to create the original Vessel arc, some of the manga's biggest moments will finally be brought to life in a good way. Considering its what manga fans have been waiting for, 2021 is gearing up to be a great year for the franchise as a whole.

But what do you think? How did Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime hold up in 2020? Are you excited for all of these manga debuts in the next year? What are you looking forward to seeing the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!