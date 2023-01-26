Boruto Shares Ominous Update on Code's Growing Army

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is setting the stage for the next major conflict of the ongoing Code arc in the manga, and the newest chapter of the series has shared an ominous update on the former Kara member's dangerous growing army! The latest few chapters of the series have been focused on seeing the Hidden Leaf Village fully integrate Amado, Eida and Daemon into their ranks, and that means we have not really seen what Code is preparing on the outside. There's been so much to worry about with just Eida alone, it's easy to forget that there's also a huge threat still lurking.

The newest chapter of the series served as a major reminder of both of these threats as now there is trouble both inside and outside of the Hidden Leaf Village. While Kawaki is now making his own moves and going down a dark path, the newest chapter of the series also made sure to share an ominous update that Code is building an army with a thousand monsters pulled from the Ten Tail...and it's a number that is only growing.

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is Code Planning Next in Boruto?

Chapter 77 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations reveals that while Shikamaru and the rest of the village already have their hands full with Kawaki, Daemon, and Eida quickly moving on to do their own things, Code is still very much getting ready to make his big counterattack on the village. Code has wrapped the Ten Tails with his Claw Marks, and through this is making "Claw Grime," a monster soldier that he has complete control over.

As Code explains, he has "well over 1,000" as of this chapter, and even more stored away. He wants to attack the Hidden Leaf Village, but knowing Eida is there he won't have the element of surprise on his side. Even Eida mentions that she has no idea what the final count for these monsters will be when Code decides to make his move, and thus there's yet another major threat on the horizon that will threaten the entire village overall.

Are you hoping to see Code invade with his powerful new army soon?