New Boruto Synopsis Reveals Kawaki's Attendance at Ninja School

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is on a break when it comes to the events of the manga. The anime series has explored some wild new scenarios in the meantime, with Team 7 recently losing some close friends thanks to battles taking place outside of Konoha. Luckily, the future of the television series seems to be a little more light-hearted as Kawaki is set to enroll in Ninja Academy, making him the oldest ninja currently in attendance. Luckily, the former Vessel won't be alone.

Alongside Kawaki, Boruto's sister, Himawari, will also be attending the Hidden Leaf Village's Ninja Academy, exploring events that haven't taken place in the manga, and more than likely never will. Since joining both Konoha and the Uzumaki Family, Kawaki has been mellowing out from his days as a Vessel for the Kara Organization, no longer set to be the body that Jigen would one day take over. With Jigen now dead, the dangers that Konoha faced are far from over as Jigen's underling Code has decided to reforge the organization with new members. With Naruto losing the Nine-Tailed Fox and Sasuke losing the power of the Rinnegan, the time has come for Boruto and Kawaki to step up to the plate in a brand new way.

Titled the "Himawari Ninja Academy Arc", it would appear that the anime adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen sequel series will dedicate a number of episodes to two members of the Uzumaki Family learning their ninja ways:

"Kawaki And Himawari are in the same class? Himawari works hard every day to become a good ninja! Kawaki infiltrates the ninja academy as a student! They get on well and got to school together every day!?"

The new arc will begin with Episode 262 of the anime adaptation, though things are wildly different in the pages of the manga. With the current storyline taking a hiatus for the month of July, Code and his new Kara Organization are now at odds following the right-hand man of Jigen gaining a major power boost thanks to kidnapping Amado. With the power structure now thrown for a loop, anything seems like it could happen with Masashi Kishimoto now at the helm.

What do you think the future holds for Kawaki and Himawari at Konoha's Ninja Academy?

Via Abdul_S17