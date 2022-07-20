Why Boruto Didn't Release a New Chapter This Month

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' manga has been setting the table for its next major arc, but there was surprisingly no new chapter of the series released this month. The manga has been working through a new arc focused on Code as the main antagonist as fans have seen how the final member of Kara has been adjusting to taking over the Otsutsuki's plan. But as fans have seen in the chapters released so far, it was really only a transitional period in which there seems to be something even bigger planned on the horizon. It makes for a much worse wait for the next chapter overall.

Unfortunately, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had skipped out on the July issue of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine. While fans eagerly await Chapter 72 of the series, it was previously announced that the manga would be taking a break this Summer before returning with its next chapter this August. Fans will likely see this new chapter around August 20th (much like the previous monthly release schedules), so unfortunately it's going to be that much longer before we get to see what's coming to the manga next.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has reached a new phase of its Code focused arc as his previous alliance with Eida and her brother Damien had completely fallen apart. Although he was able to capture Amado by invading the Hidden Leaf Village (which resulted in Amado unlocking his full Karma mark powers), he soon figured out that Eida and Damien were going to be a lot more complicated to work with than he expected. Now that their alliance has been fractured, fans are excited to see what's next for each of the characters over the next arc.

Not only is Code likely going to take a more aggressive role against the Hidden Leaf Village, but Eida and Amado seem to be planning something even more insidious for Kawaki. That means there's going to be a threat both within and outside of the village, and thus it's making for a more compelling read going forward. It's going to be a longer wait until we see how it all works out next, but we'll see how it shakes out soon enough.