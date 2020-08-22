New Boruto Chapter Echoes Pain Invasion of the Hidden Leaf

✖

The Kara Organization has gone through a bit of a personnel change within the pages of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and a civil war within the villainous collective has only gone so far as to create a bigger head ache for the Hidden Leaf Village as the rogue ninja Jigen has stormed the gates of Konoha in a scene very similar to that of the arrival of Pain during Naruto: Shippuden! With Naruto, Boruto, and the other members of Konoha's ninja collective battoning down the hatches, it's clear that this might be one of the biggest fights that they've ever encountered!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations with Chapter 49, you may want to avoid the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory for Konoha and its residents!

With Jigen's body having to undergo a major change as a result of his battle with Kashin Koji, the traitor within Kara Organization who helped Amado escape and also happens to be a clone of Jiraiya, the head of Kara has had to think on his feet in order to save his current form. With Isshiki, the Otsutsuki member who is inhabiting the current body, needing to jump into a new body within the next few days, he travels to Konoha to get his best option in Kawaki.

Jigen's arrival at Konoha is insanely reminiscent of Pain's arrival to the Hidden Leaf, the Akatsuki member that appeared during the sequel series of Naruto: Shippuden, looking for nothing more than the complete destruction of the Hidden Leaf Village! The larger than life antagonist nearly accomplished his goal, if not for the intervention of Naruto who was able to summon enough strength to not only defeat Pain, but show him a new path that he could take that gave him a new shot at redemption.

Though Jigen is able to cause some slight damage to some of the citizens of Konoha, he comes into contact with Naruto, Boruto, and Sasuke, and the trio are able to teleport the threat away from the village, ramping up to a giant battle between Kara and the Hidden Leaf Village!

