Castlevania Cosplay Gets Ready for Season 4 with Alucard

One Castlevania fan is getting ready for the next season with some great Alucard cosplay! Ever since it first made its debut on Netflix a few years ago, Adi Shankar's Castlevania has been one of the biggest hits among anime fans. This only continued through the later released two seasons of the series, and now fans are hoping to see the fourth season as soon as possible. One of the many reasons why is because fans are hoping to see more from standout character Alucard, who did not get as much screen time as the others members of the main trio in the third season.

What we did get to see in the third season, however, was a much different side to Alucard than we got in the first two seasons. Equal parts sexy and cool, this new Alucard found himself in a deadly predicament of his own design by the end of the third season. But all the while, Alucard kept that same level of coolness throughout. And it's this coolness that artist @sabrina_submarina (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) taps into with some serene Alucard cosplay! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A B R I N A • サブリナ (@sabrina_submarina)

Fans will thankfully get a chance to see Alucard again when Castlevania returns for a fourth season. Confirmed to be in the works earlier this year, unfortunately there has yet to be a release date announced for this new season. Production on the new season has been steady, however, as Netflix updated fans with the first look at how the new season is shaping up with a tease of how Trevor Belmont and Sypha will be seen in the next season of the series.

As for what fans can expect to see from the new season, executive producer Kevin Kolde teased what kinds of stories will be explored earlier this year, "With the three main characters of the show - Trevor, Sypha and Alucard - all being left with broken spirits and a harsh distaste for human nature, the new season will be a turning point for these heroes, and maybe not for the better," Kolde explained. "At this point, the show is the characters. We want to know what’s going to happen with Alucard, what’s going to happen with Trevor and Sypha, and what’s going to happen with Hector and Lenore and Carmilla and Isaac and Striga."

What are you hoping to see from Alucard in Castlevania's next season? Where does he rank among your favorites in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!