Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gives Fans More Power

Chainsaw Man is set to be one of the biggest upcoming anime series, giving anime fans one of the most unique stories in the medium of manga, and with this popularity, one Cosplayer has given followers of the series a brand new take on the devil known as Power. While her initial appearance might be terrifying to some, Power turns out to be one of the biggest representatives of comic relief in Chainsaw Man, while still maintaining a role in some of the gruesome battles that have seen humans and devils alike torn asunder.

For those who might not be familiar with Chainsaw Man, the series revolves around a world where regular humans can make bargains with the devils of the world, giving them some serious powers, but resulting in just as serious costs to each recipient. In the case of Denji, the titular Chainsaw Man, the airheaded hitman for the mob finds himself bonded with his dog Pochita, who harbors the insane power that drags him into this supernatural stage. Early in his career as a government operative, Denji finds himself confronted by Power, a devil who finds herself being forced into destruction thanks to a terrifying hostage situation.

Instagram Cosplayer Miruqi shared this unique take on the hilarious Power, whose bizarre personality makes her a fan favorite among those who have been following Chainsaw Man since it first arrived as a manga in 2018 under the pen of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by milky (@miruqi)

While an anime adaptation was announced to be in production by Studio MAPPA, fans have yet to see any actual footage from the series make its way online. This might change later this summer however as the Official Twitter Account for Chainsaw Man was helping to signal boost an upcoming tenth-anniversary event for the animation studio, hinting that we might receive our first trailer for the series this July. Needless to say, with MAPPA’s experience on the likes of Attack On Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and The God of High School, fans are expecting some big things from the beloved series that remains one of the strangest in the world of anime today.

What do you think of this unique take on Chainsaw Man’s Power? When do you think we’ll see the arrival of the first footage from the upcoming anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Denji and company.