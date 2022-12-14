Chainsaw Man's Kobeni Cosplay Captures A Fan-Favorite Devil Hunter

Chainsaw Man is easily one of the biggest new anime adaptations that hit the small screen this year, not just introducing fans to the current Chainsaw Devil known as Denji, but his fellow devil hunters that are attempting to harness his strength to make sure they live to see another day. During the fight against the Eternity Devil, a young devil hunter named Kobeni was introduced who couldn't keep her cool in this wild encounter, though luckily, recent episodes had her breaking out of her shell. Now, one cosplayer is honoring the frantic fighter.

The fight against the Katana Man and his allies came as a shock to the devil hunters, with several big characters dying as a result. Surprisingly, Kobeni was able to survive the assault and proved that there might be more to the young devil hunter than we originally thought, as she was able to dodge her way past the attacks of her opponents and give Denji a much-needed assist following his body being cut in half. Though Kobeni has shown that she can be an asset in a pinch, it is yet to be seen whether she'll stay on as a devil hunter considering how dangerous she keeps finding this job.

Devil Hunter Kobeni

Instagram Cosplayer Shaoows took the opportunity to bring Kobeni to life following her major role in Chainsaw Man, with the first season of the anime adaptation inching toward its season finale as the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto continues to explore this terrifying world of devils:

While Aki and Denji struck deals with devils to gain additional power and save their own lives in their brawls against the supernatural, it's clear that Kobeni might be hiding some abilities of their own. While the devil hunter hasn't appeared in the second chapter of Chainsaw Man's manga, which has taken the opportunity to follow the War Devil, aka Asa Mitaka, there is certainly the possibility that the nervous fighter might make a comeback. Anime viewers haven't seen the last of Kobeni when it comes to the anime adaptation from MAPPA, that's for sure.

Has Kobeni become one of your favorite devil hunters thanks to Chainsaw Man's first season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Chainsaw Devil.