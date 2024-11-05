Chainsaw Man Cliffhanger Ushers in Two Character Comebacks

Just when you think you have Chainsaw Man figured out, the manga throws you for a loop. Fans have spent years tracking the series, and with Tatsuki Fujimoto at the helm, the manga continues to throw readers off its trail. From last-minute defeats to sudden deaths, the dark series has done it all. Now, Chainsaw Man chapter 182 is going the distance with its cliffhanger, and we have two major characters to thank.

So please, be warned. There are major spoilers below for Chainsaw Man chapter 182. Read on with caution.

The whole ordeal went down today as Shueisha rolled out the latest chapter of Chainsaw Man, and nobody saw its ending coming. The update follows Denji and Asa as the pair navigate a world created by the Aging Devil. Stuck in this alternate reality, the two characters get a chance to level with one another, and the chat ends on a sour note. After all, Denji throws up a devil out of nowhere, and its appearance sparks the return of Aki and Power.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 182 Brings Power and Aki Center Stage

Yes, that is right. After a long time away, Aki and Power are back in Chainsaw Man. The final page of chapter 182 shows the pair as they stand on a boat overlooking the water. With their backs to Denji, the group is watching snow fall over the harbor, and the bordering on the panel suggests we are about to join a flashback. After all, Denji did just throw up the Snow Devil, and that creature’s return will open a floodgate of memories. The world forgot all about snow and any memory involving it when the Snow Devil was eaten, but that seal has been broken.

The incredible cliffhanger has sent the manga fandom into a tizzy, and it is not hard to imagine why. Denji may be the story’s lead, but his original cohort helped the hybrid become an icon. Aki and Power were key to Chainsaw Man, so their deaths sting to this day. Aki’s death was a breaking point for Denji, and the loss of Power by Makima’s hand shocked the fanbase. After their deaths, Denji did what he could to avoid reminders of his friends, but that plan was hardly healthy. Now, it seems Denji will have to face his grief at last, and Chainsaw Man readers are eager to see how that goes down.

After all, Denji deserves nothing less than a catharsis. He has pinned himself with the blame of so many sins. From his sexual desires to the death of his friends, Denji has been drowning in guilt for ages. Chainsaw Man chapter 182 stresses this struggle as Asa confesses her own regrets, leaving Denji to reflect on his own. Now, the Snow Devil is giving our hero the chance to embrace his friends’ legacies, and it is going to hurt.

Chainsaw Man Is Thriving Ahead of Its Anime’s First Movie

Clearly, Fujimoto is cooking behind the scenes, but that is not all Chainsaw Man has going on. The manga has been a constant thrill since part two began, and we still have the anime to consider. In October 2022, the world watched as Chainsaw Man hit television under MAPPA Studio, and the rest was history. The ambitious anime became a quick hit, and fans were left begging for more by its season finale.

Luckily, the team at MAPPA Studio recognized the fervor. Chainsaw Man is now working on its anime comeback, and it will be heading to theaters. The manga’s Reze arc is being adapted into a film, after all. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was formally announced a year ago. We have been given few updates on the movie since, but fans are still holding out hope for the project. A 2025 debut would be incredibly welcome, so here’s to hoping all things are going well for Chainsaw Man behind the scenes.

