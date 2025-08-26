Chainsaw Man Fans Are Getting Big Streaming Surprise Ahead of New Movie

Chainsaw Man is coming to theaters later this Fall with its very first feature film outing, and fans are going to be treated to a special streaming surprise to help celebrate the occasion. Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc will be hitting theaters later this Fall with the next major arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga series, so it’s going to be even more important than ever that you catch up with the events of the TV anime before the movie hits. Because it’s picking up right from where everything left off, Chainsaw Man is now offering a great way to catch up with it all at just the right time.

Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming two special Chainsaw Man movies beginning this September. Titled Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part I and Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part II, these new movies collect the events of the TV anime’s debut season and are going to be a great way to catch up with everything important that happened so fans can check out the new Reze Arc movie without any problems. Check out the special poster for Chainsaw Man – The Compilation films below.

What to Know for Chainsaw Man – The Compilation

Chainsaw Man – The Compilation will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll this September, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced for the films as of this time. But these new films will also include the brand new anime spinoff, Chainsaw Days, which features smaller stories from Fujimoto’s original manga that weren’t adapted in the TV anime’s first season. As for what to expect from the new movies, Crunchyroll teases Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part I as such, “Denji is a teenager who lives his life as a Devil Hunter. Aiming to pay off the debt he inherited from his father, he starts hunting devils for the yakuza with his buddy Pochita, a “Chainsaw Devil”, while living a tragically poor life. Just when things seem like they couldn’t get any worse, Denji is summoned by the yakuza.”

They tease Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part II as such, “Becoming the ‘Chainsaw Man’ and fighting with an insane, unhinged battle style, Denji finally succeeds in defeating the ‘Eternity Devil.’ After the battle, the members of Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 4 return to their daily lives and hold a “welcome party” for the new recruits. During the party, Denji brings up the kiss that Himeno had promised him before the fight.”

When Does Chainsaw Man’s Reze Arc Movie Come Out in the U.S?

Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc will then be coming to theaters in Japan on September 19th, and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release the new film in the United States on October 29th. Tatsuya Yoshihara returns from the Chainsaw Man TV series to serve as director for studio MAPPA with Hiroshi Seko providing the script, Kazutaka Sugiyama handling the character designs, and kensuke ushio composing the music. It’s going to be necessary to check out these compilation films to catch up with it all too, so make sure you do your homework to fully enjoy the brand new movie.