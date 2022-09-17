Chainsaw Man to Livestream World Premiere Event

Chainsaw Man is getting ready for its full premiere this Fall together with a huge new wave of shows hitting our screens, and it turns out that Studio MAPPA plans to livestream the special world premiere event coming in just a couple of days! With the anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series revving up for its premiere internationally with plans set for a United States screening, first the anime will be having its world premiere in Japan later this week where some few fans will get to check out the new anime before anyone else gets a chance to.

Chainsaw Man will be holding its world premiere stage event in Japan on September 19th starting at 8PM JST, but while fans won't get to see the premiere itself, Studio MAPPA's official Twitter account has announced that they will be streaming the actual event itself with the cast greeting and more on their official YouTube channel. Not only that, but they are also teasing we'll get some "super important information" announced during the event as well, so fans should keep an eye out for what it could be:

[#Chainsaw Man Live Stream!]On Sept. 19th, from 8P.M(JST), we will live stream the world premiere stage greeting of the main cast on MAPPA YouTube channel!We will announce super important information! Don’t miss it👉 https://t.co/TuCKtltshN pic.twitter.com/lVX1krU8L4 — MAPPA (@MAPPA_Info) September 16, 2022

It won't be too much longer until the rest of the world gets to see Chainsaw Man's anime, however, as the anime is officially scheduled for a release on October 11th. The new series will be streaming on Crunchyroll alongside its premiere in Japan, and Ryu Nakayama will be directing the new anime for studio MAPPA. Hiroshi Seko will be handling the screenplay, Kazutaka Sugiyama providing the character designs, Tatsuya Yoshihara as action director, Kiyotaka Oshiyama as devil designer, and Kensuke Ushio as composer.

The first additions to the main cast have been announced as well with the likes of Kikunosuke Toya as Denji , Tomori Kusonoki as Makima, Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa, and Fairouz Ai as Power. In terms of what this new information could be, there are still a few questions about the production such as potential number of episodes, more members of the cast needing to be revealed, and much more! But either way, at least it's all kicking off very soon.

Are you excited for Chainsaw Man's debut this Fall? Where does it rank among your most anticipated releases this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!