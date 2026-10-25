Cool Fantasy Anime Confirms Season 3 Return Despite Season 2 Troubles (First Look Revealed)

A cool fantasy anime series you can now find streaming with Crunchyroll has confirmed that it’s now in the works on a third season with a first look at what’s next. There are a number of interesting fantasy anime series that fans can check out now that don’t have an Isekai hook at the center, and that’s been especially true in the last few years with some titles that have gone on to find success of their own. But Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World has had some trouble finding its way.

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The anime adaptation for Kei Sazane and Ao Nekonabe’s Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World made its initial debut with its first season in 2020, and returned a few years later for its second season. But it was hit by a huge delay in its production through the course of its episodes, and eventually finished out its second season a year later. But despite all of these issues, Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World has now confirmed Season 3 is in the works. Check out the first look below.

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 3 Announced

Image Courtesy of Kadokawa

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but there has yet to be any word on its potential release window, date or international release plans as of this time. The fantasy anime series returned for its second season in 2024, but then was put on a year long delay midseason before returning for its full slate of episodes last year (but seemingly not leaving a mark as a notable fantasy series, unfortunately). So it might be a while before this new wave of episodes actually hits.

It also makes it surprising to find out that Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 3 is going to feature a returning production staff from the first two seasons. Yuki Inaba will once again be handling directing duties and providing the scripts for the collaboration between Studio Palette and Silver Link, and Kaori Yoshikawa will be providing the character designs. Fans had noticed how differently the designs seemed to be from the first season, however, and it seems like the pattern is continuing with this third season by the look of things so far.

What Is Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World?

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Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World takes place in a world separated by war. A young soldier is sent to assassinate the mysterious “Ice Calamity Witch,” but upon meeting the two figure out that they shared quite a lot in common. Deciding to work together (and subsequently becoming traitors to their respective sides), it sparks a romance between the two that’s still unfolding as of the end of the second season. And this third season seems to take things even further in that direction.

With this first look at Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 3 teasing an important new addition to the anime (who has yet to be cast as of this time), it seems there will be even more romantic shenanigans to keep an eye out for. Are you excited for Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!