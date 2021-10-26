Cowboy Bebop: Here’s When Netflix Drops the First Trailer

Netflix is about to debut the very first official trailer for their new live-action Cowboy Bebop series, so here’s what you need to be ready! Although we have seen a bit of footage not only from the upcoming adaptation, but special promotional material featuring the cast, fans have still yet to get the first actual trailer featuring full footage from the series itself. Considering the massive popularity of the original anime, it’s likely that this is one of the most anticipated trailer drops of the Fall. Now Netflix has revealed when exactly this trailer is going to drop.

Netflix has announced that they will be holding a special live-stream event for the debut of Cowboy Bebop’s trailer, and after confirming that the trailer would be releasing on October 26th last week, the newest update from their official Twitter account confirms that the trailer will be dropping shortly after 4PM PST (7PM EST/6PM CST). This stream will feature special guests and more, so fans will definitely want to tune in to get the very first actual footage from Netflix’s new live-action take on the huge anime favorite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tomorrow. 4pm PST. Bring your own noodles. pic.twitter.com/GMILY4zmU5 — Cowboy Bebop (@bebopnetflix) October 25, 2021

Cowboy Bebop’s new series launches with Netflix worldwide on November 19th, so if the trailer hits it off well, it won’t be much longer for the full experience. If you wanted to catch up with the original anime before this live-action debut, you can now find it streaming on Netflix for a good refresher. Running for ten episodes, the series stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, Elena Satine, Tamara Tunie, Mason Alexander Park, Jay Uddin, Lydia Peckham, Adrienne Barbeau, Rodney Cook, Josh Randall, and many more. Netflix officially describes the new series as such:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

Are you excited to check out Cowboy Bebop’s first official trailer? How have you liked the teasers and other visuals released so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!