Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime Is Going to End Very Soon

One new anime this Summer has been absolutely taking over with fans ever since it made its debut with Crunchyroll, but this dark anime is going to be reaching its end much sooner than fans ever might have thought. Crunchyroll has launched a huge new wave of anime through the month thus far as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, and fans have gotten to see all kinds of new shows make their mark. But one anime has really been sticking with fans ever since it kicked off with one of the darkest premiere episodes seen for an anime in recent memory.

Taizan 5’s Takopi’s Original Sin manga made its debut this Summer with one of the most startling premieres of July thus far, and has been shooting up to the top of fan charts with each new episode since. But what might come as a shock to these same fans is the fact that the anime is already going to be ending with its next episode. That’s right, following the debut of Episode 5 this past week, Takopi’s Original Sin‘s anime run is going to be ending next week with the release of Episode 6.

Takopi’s Original Sin Anime to End With Episode 6

Takopi’s Original Sin is being touted as the best new anime of the Summer 2025 schedule by many fans, and it’s hard to argue when you can see how dark its content has been thus far. The anime has been tackling matters of physical and emotional abuse, bullying, murder, suicide, and many other intense elements all through the lens of its elementary school aged main characters, and has not turned away from anything in the slightest. It’s been breaking hearts each week, but it’s been doing so with a clear plan in mind.

Unlike many of the other shows we’ll see continue through the rest of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, Takopi’s Original Sin was planned in an entirely different way. Taizai 5’s original manga version of the story was already fairly short, and the anime won’t be adding any extra materials to pad out the story. It was always planned to be a limited series with six episodes, but it’s likely going to take fans by surprise who just happened to discover the anime thanks to the way it’s been taking on these heartbreaking stories.

How to Watch Takopi’s Original Sin Anime

If you wanted to catch up with Takopi’s Original Sin before it ends its run as the hottest new anime of the Summer, you can now find all episodes so far now streaming with Crunchyroll. The series has been breaking hearts with each new episode as one complication has led to another with seemingly each reveal, but the series has also found some light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a very complicated world presented in Takopi’s Original Sin thus far, so it really does raise questions about how the anime is planning to stick the landing.

It could go for full heartbreak at the end, or even an attempt at a happy ending is still possible. As for what the anime is about, Crunchyroll teases it as such, “Happy alien Takopi, lands on Earth with one mission: to spread happiness! When he meets Shizuka, a lonely fourth grader, he vows to bring back her smile using his magical Happy Gadgets. But as he uncovers the pain in her life, Takopi learns that true happiness may require more than gadgets.”