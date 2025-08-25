Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime Returns With Special Promo Set After Finale

Crunchyroll has really been taking over the Summer thanks to their new slate of anime airing for the season thus far, and its darkest show has returned with a special new promo showing off its leads more after the grand finale. Crunchyroll kicked off the Summer 2025 anime schedule with one of their most packed slates of releases for the year overall as they not only touted some big returns fans wanted to see, but also some brand new adaptations that had been highly requested by manga fans. But one short series had absolutely dominated the conversation for the first half of the Summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Takopi’s Original Sin quickly started winning fans over with its very dark premiere episode that tackled some major subjects such as bullying, abuse, and much more through the eyes of children living in a small town, and ended its run after a brief six episodes. The anime made a huge shift with its final episodes as it used its time travel conceit to launch a whole new kind of future, and its two leads have returned with some special new art to celebrate that time skip finale shared during the Anime NYC 2025 weekend. Check it out below but beware of spoilers.

Takopi’s Original Sin Made Its Mark on the Summer

Taizan 5’s Takopi’s Original Sin manga first hit Shueisha’s Jump+ app in 2021, and was highly requested for an anime adaptation for fans who read the original manga series. That finally came to pass this Summer with a six episode miniseries, and each week it was airing the series was topping respective charts with fans. Thanks to the way it was brought to life by the team at Enishiya, each episode seemed to shock fans with the way it was animated just as much as its intense content did.

Takopi’s Original Sin ended its anime run some time ago, and with it fans are now touting it as not only one of the best anime of the Summer 2025 season but as one of the best releases of the year to date. While it’s going to be facing lots of competition from other major hits we have seen through the year (and will continue to see this Fall), these six episodes are truly a major must-watch for those who want to see why it’s been such a big deal. But it’s also a very tough watch at the same time due to that content.

How to Watch Takopi’s Original Sin

ENISHIYA

Thankfully this promo isn’t too much of a spoiler even if it’s set after the finale, but it’s probably best to just watch Takopi’s Original Sin if you are the least bit interested. You can now find all six episodes of the anime now streaming with Crunchyroll, and it’s with that you will see why it’s been garnering such a reaction. It was different than any other show we have seen this Summer, and will definitely be one of the darkest releases we’ll see this year.

Taizan 5’s other manga works are very much just as intense as this series, so you can seek them out with platforms like Viz Media’s Shonen Jump library to compare and contrast. With the success of this miniseries, it’s possible that the creator’s other works could be primed for their own anime adaptations in the future too. And that’s going to be good for anime fans who want more variety in the types of shows that come out each season.