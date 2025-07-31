Crunchyroll’s Best New Anime Teases Finale With a Key Confrontation

It’s only the beginning of the Summer season, and yet the strongest and perhaps best anime in Crunchyroll’s 2025 lineup is already approaching its final episode. Takopi’s Original Sin is set to conclude with a finale scheduled for release on August 2nd, 2025, at midnight JST. Since its debut, the anime has captivated audiences with its dark tone, tackling heavy themes such as child abuse, bullying, violence, suicide, and depression. Its emotional weight is further deepened by a narrative centered around adolescence. With just five episodes released so far, Takopi’s Original Sin has delivered outstanding storytelling, and expectations are high for the finale to maintain that same level of impact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anticipation for the finale has only intensified following the events of the penultimate episode, which featured the darkest plot twist yet. It was revealed that Takopi had previously descended to Earth in 2022, where he met Marina. In this timeline, however, Marina ends up taking her own life after killing her mother. Takopi decides the only way to make her happy is to go back in time and kill Shizuka, whom Marina blamed for her fate. The twist is compounded by Takopi’s loss of memory. Now that he remembers everything, his impending confrontation with Shizuka and the decision he makes, which is what the finale teases, will be crucial in determining how this emotionally charged series concludes.

The Preview for Takopi’s Original Sin Finale Teases a Pivotal Confrontation Between Takopi and Shizuka

According to the preview for the finale of Takopi’s Original Sin released on TBS’s official website, the episode will be titled “To You All in 2016.” As expected, following the recovery of his memories, including his original mission to kill Shizuka, Takopi now finds himself in a moral dilemma, questioning whether Shizuka is truly good or bad. The synopsis confirms that Takopi will face a crucial decision, one that is implied to come after a direct confrontation with Shizuka in the year 2016. Given that much of the narrative and Takopi’s past decisions have consistently aligned with Shizuka’s choices, his regained memories now compel him to grapple with human emotions and confront concepts of morality, what is truly right or wrong.

It is clear that the confrontation between Takopi and Shizuka will be central to shaping the story’s conclusion. However, the preview images also hint at an important conversation between Takopi and Azuma, which aligns with the setup at the end of the penultimate episode. Azuma, portrayed as the most perceptive of the three main children, could serve as a catalyst for Takopi’s deeper understanding of human emotions. Yet, whether the anime will conclude with a happy ending remains uncertain. Given the events so far, Takopi’s Original Sin may not deliver a happy ending, but it is undoubtedly poised to deliver an emotionally powerful finale, one likely to leave viewers in tears.