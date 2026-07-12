Crunchyroll Confirms Cancelled Shonen Jump Anime Revival & More Releases for 2026 and Beyond

Crunchyroll has revealed a new selection of anime coming to the streaming service through the rest of the year and beyond, and they included an anime revival of a long cancelled Shonen Jump series. The Summer 2026 anime schedule is now in full effect as fans have gotten to see the premieres of many of the new shows that are making their debut this month. But while it’s a great time to check out all sorts of new releases with Crunchyroll, the streaming service is already giving fans the first look at new future hits.

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Although Crunchyroll had plenty to showcase earlier this month when they took the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, it was the same case for Japan Expo 2026 this weekend in France. Taking the stage during the event, Crunchyroll has now confirmed they have licensed some major new anime releases scheduled for the rest of 2026 and heading into next year as well. You can get the breakdown below.

Crunchyroll Confirms Psyren and More Anime Releases for 2026/2027

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Crunchyroll has confirmed four new anime licenses coming to the streaming service, and they will be streaming in regions such as North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and Indian Subcontinent when they hit. The new shows and their current release windows break down as follows:

Dreamland (October 2026)

Psyren (October 2026)

The Eternal Fool’s Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure (January 2026)

Musketeer Nanako (TBA)

These are each some major new additions that help to further flesh out Crunchyroll’s offerings for the Fall 2026 and Winter 2027 anime slates, but there are some key titles in this batch that fans will want to keep an eye out for such as Dreamland, an anime adaptation of the French manga series from Reno Lemaire. It’s a collaborative effort between La Chouette Compagnie (the same studio behind Dragon Striker on Disney+) and Ellipse Animaton together with ADN, Crunchyroll and France Televisions.

Why You Should Watch Out for Psyren

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The biggest of these new additions coming to Crunchyroll, however, is Psyren. Toshiaki Iwashiro’s original Shonen Jump manga series made its debut nearly 20 years ago, and only ran for three years before it was cut short in 2010. It’s finally getting its own anime adaptation all these years after the fact, but it’s even more impressive considering that the manga was essentially cancelled. Now coming back with this revival all these years later, Psyren is going to have a new shot at life.

Following Black Torch‘s debut with Crunchyroll this Summer, Psyren is the second major Shonen Jump series to return with a new revival anime nearly two decades after it originally was cancelled and cut short. It’s teasing a full adaptation of the manga’s story, and the creator behind it all is helping it to be the most complete version of the story yet. So if both of these anime are a success with Crunchyroll when they hit through the year, we could see even more of these Shonen Jump revivals in the future.

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