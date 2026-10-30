Crunchyroll Kicks Off English Dub for Fall 2026’s Darkest Romance

The English dub of Firefly Wedding is finally streaming on Crunchyroll, although there has been a delay. It’s one of the biggest anime series of the Fall 2026 lineup, and also the darkest romance fans have been introduced to in a while. The manga, written and illustrated by Oreco Tachibana, was already a major hit, and the anime’s popularity continues to rise thanks to its exceptional storytelling, stunning visuals, and a unique premise. Following the hit anime premiere on October 9th, the English dub episodes began streaming two weeks later on October 23rd, 2026. The official website of Crunchyroll confirms the update with the cast and crew of the English dub.

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Additionally, the anime has only released one episode in English dub while the subbed version already has three episodes. The English dub will be delayed for two weeks throughout its run. Crunchyroll will keep releasing new dubbed episodes each week along with the official release of upcoming episodes. The anime streams new episodes every Friday at 9:00 A.M. PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Additionally, it’s available across North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent.

Firefly Wedding Live-Action Is Already in the Works

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Less than a week after the anime’s debut, Firefly Wedding also confirmed its live-action adaptation. The information was shared by Comic Natalie along with a region-locked promotional video. Only fans in Japan have been able to watch the first glimpse at the live-action adaptation, which is why it’s impossible to determine how this version of the story will turn out. While most of the details are currently unknown, the live-action drama will be released next year. Additionally, it’s being produced by Fuji TV which which is all the more reason to look forward to this adaptation. Unfortunately, there’s little to no guarantee that international fans will be able to stream it anytime soon after its release. Live-action adaptations, especially dramas, are mostly released for fans in Japan, which makes it difficult for fans to watch them. Not only are those dramas rarely available on streaming websites, but it’s also difficult to attain their subbed and dubbed versions.

Firefly Wedding Anime Is a Must-Watch Despite the Manga Controversy

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While the manga was loved among fans throughout its run, the same can’t be said about the finale. The manga began serialization on Shogakukan’s MangaONE platform in January 2023 and reached its conclusion exactly three years later in January this year. Without spoiling anything from the manga, all we can say is that the ending was met with heavy criticism for several reasons. However, despite that, the series will be worth your while thanks to its historical setting and the unique relationship between the protagonists. The story centers around Satoko, the daughter of an esteemed noble family with a heart ailment that will soon take her life. Despite that, she wishes to marry someone suitable to ease her father’s worries. However, her life takes a drastic turn when she is kidnapped and has no choice but to pretend she fell in love with the mysterious assassin who orchestrated it. What begins as Satoko’s desperate attempt to save herself soon turns into a dangerous obsession for the assassin, Shinpei Goto.