Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Artist Returns With Special Tribute to Fall’s Darkest Romance

The artist behind Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has returned amid the manga’s hiatus with a special new tribute to help celebrate the debut of Firefly Wedding’s big anime. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is now underway as fans are now seeing a whole new wave of anime making their respective debuts, and that includes a dark new romance series that’s already started to build a lot of buzz. That’s going even further with a special tribute from Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s artist to help boost that even more.

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The anime adaptation for Oreco Tachibana’s Firefly Wedding has officially made its debut as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and it’s already looking like it’s going to be the next Shogakukan anime hit. As part of the same publishing company, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End artist Tsukasa Abe has shared a special tribute artwork to help celebrate the new anime’s premiere and it’s a cool way to get introduced to Firefly Wedding‘s main duo. You can check it out below.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Artist Shares New Firefly Wedding Tribute

Courtesy of Shogakukan

Firefly Wedding has already been a popular manga series since its original debut in 2023, and wrapped its run earlier this Summer. This made the new anime the first new release for the franchise in the time since, so it’s about to reach a whole new level of recognition with an adaptation that has a clear runway towards its eventual finale. The series introduces a young woman dying of a disease who makes a last ditch effort to marry an assassin in order to redeem herself in her family’s eyes before her eventual death. Which is a dark start to this central romance.

Takahiro Kamei directed the new series for david production (the studio behind the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force franchises) with Yukiko Aikei designing the characters, Yuko Kakihara providing the scripts, and NOGRID composing the music. The central voice cast for the anime include the likes of Lynn as Satoko Kirigaya, Koki Uchiyama as Shinpei Goto, Kent Ito as Kotaro Ogawa, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Mitsueda. The opening theme for its is titled “Period” as performed by iri, and you can check it out in action with the creditless sequence in the video below.

How to Watch Firefly Wedding

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If you wanted to check out Firefly Wedding as it airs its new episodes through the Fall, you can now find it streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. There’s only one episode available at this time, but there will be an English dub release for it at a later date (which has yet to be confirmed by Crunchyroll). This new anime won’t be the only new release for the franchise on the horizon either as it’s getting ready for a multi-platform launch with another big adaptation now in the works.

Shortly after the debut of the anime’s premiere episode, Firefly Wedding also announced that a new live-action series was in development. Currently scheduled for a release sometime next year in Japan, there have yet to be any international release details revealed for it. Nor have there been many production staff or cast details revealed. But how are you liking Firefly Wedding’s anime debut so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!