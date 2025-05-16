Jujutsu Kaisen’s Successor Reveals New Look Ahead of Summer Release

Play video

Every new anime is trying to be the next big thing, but one upcoming series could actually achieve that unofficial title. Gachiakuta is one of Summer 2025’s most anticipated new releases. The series, adapted from the manga by Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou, has a massive base of die-hard readers and is often called the spiritual successor to Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen. Ahead of the show’s debut this July, Gachiakuta has dropped a new poster and a short promo video showcasing one of its most popular characters, Riyo.

The new promo is part of a series of new character visuals and promo videos in the build-up to Season 1’s premiere. Rudo, Enjin, and Zanka have already had their fifteen seconds of fame. Now, Riyo is being thrust into the spotlight.

Gachiakuta Reveals New Riyu Promo

The new character promo was shared on the official Gachiakuta anime YouTube channel. The video perfectly encapsulates the chaotic and adrenaline-fuelled vibe of the manga, as flashing green texts rapidly dart on and off the screen, before fans get a better look at Riyu, along with some very on-brand text.

The text, which is in Japanese in the promo, translates to the character’s tagline, reading, “I sure am itching to go up against such a big, tough guy!” The official character description for Riyu reads, “A Giver who expertly wields the vital instrument ‘the Ripper’ with her feet. Normally cheerful and playful, she becomes strikingly pragmatic in battle.”

The new character poster, which was shared on the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, gives fans a clearer look at Riyu from the video promo. The poster shows the character without her iconic gas mask, as her red hair darts off in all different directions. Check out the poster below…

What Is Gachiakuta About?

Gachiakuta‘s anime adaptation is being overseen by Studio Bones (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, My Hero Academia), with Fumihiko Suganuma (Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai) directing. Hiroshi Seko (Dandadan) is overseeing the series composition, Satoshi Ishino is the chief animation director and is also in charge of character design, and Taku Iwasaki (Gurren Lagann) is composing the score.

Gachiakuta is a relatively new series, first being published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in February 2022. To date, 14 volumes have been released. Although it swaps the paranormal for sci-fi and monsters, Gachiakuta has a lot in common with Jujutsu Kaisen, from its fluid and adrenaline-pumping action scenes to its twist-filled storytelling.

The official synopsis for Gachiakuta reads, “Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss. Then, one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”

Catch Gachiakuta as it comes to streaming audiences on Crunchyroll in July 2025.

H/T: Gachiakuta on X