Ghost of Tsushima Shares Cool Look at Anime Debut With First Teaser

Ghost of Tsushima is gearing up on its full TV anime debut in the near future, and Crunchyroll has shared a cool new look at what to expect with its first teaser trailer. Crunchyroll had quite a lot to showcase earlier this month with the Anime Expo 2026 weekend as they revealed more of their future slates of projects now in various stages of development. This included a new anime take on Ghost of Tsushima, where they revealed a teaser trailer that was unfortunately only available to those in attendance at the time.

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Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is now in the works for a release in the near future with Crunchyroll, and the anime revealed some new looks at some of the characters who will be at the core of the new project. The new series has yet to confirm any concrete release details as of the time of this writing, but the new teaser trailer for the anime is already setting up how the video game franchise is going to make the jump to the new medium. Check it out below.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Anime Releases First Teaser Trailer

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Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is currently in the works for a release likely hitting sometime next year, but a release date has yet to be confirmed as of this time. It will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll when it hits, however. Takanobu Mizuno will be directing the new anime for Kamikaze Douga with Satoshi Maejima and Gen Urobuchi will be writing the scripts. Takashi Okazaki will be handling the character designs with HAYATE overseeing its production in collaboration with Aniplex and Sony Music overseeing the music.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends teased that it was going to follow “one of the last remaining samurai as he defends his homeland of Tsushima against the Mongol Empire,” and that does raise questions about the first look at three of its core characters that are at the center of its promotional materials thus far. We’ll see how they interact with one another soon enough as it’s not even clear if they are going to be on the same side, or are instead heading towards some kind of collision.

Will Ghost of Tsushima Work as an Anime?

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Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is also notable the title for the multiplayer expansion of the original Sony PlayStation title. It widens the reach of its setting towards Japanese mythology and other figures, and expanded further out than from the singular story of the original single player game experience. That’s what makes this new anime even more intriguing as it’s going to use that multiplayer expansion as a base for its adaptation, and we’ll just have to see what that actually amounts to when it hits.

Ghost of Tsushima is only one of the many video game anime adaptations that fans have seen over the years. Following the success of TV outings such as Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (which is now in the works on a new sequel releasing next year), it’s put a lot of pressure on all of the other anime adaptations that we’re going to see in the coming years. But hopefully this one can sticks the landing when it hits.

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