Cyberpunk Edgerunners Releases New Trailer, Poster

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is on the horizon at long last. It has taken some time for the team at Studio Trigger to polish the series, but the effort will prove worth it once the fall rolls in. After all, the Cyberpunk 2077 anime is slated to drop in a few months, and we just got a new trailer-poster combo for the title.

As you can see above, the new trailer is a brutal one as it shows off Studio Trigger's iconic colors. The clip begins with a criminal going rogue in a futuristic city before things take a major turn. A young man takes over the promo after a beat as we meet the anime's main character, and it seems their rough life leads them to the underbelly of Night City.

A poster was also released for the series as you can find above. The key art shows off the whole cast of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in their full tech. Audiences will get to meet these leads across 10 episodes this fall, and those who have played Cyberpunk 2077 may spot some special cameos as the anime plays out.

For those unfamiliar with this original Netflix series, the production comes thanks to Studio Trigger's budding partnership with CD Projekt Red. You can read up on the series' full synopsis below for more details:

"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an animated series that follows a street kid trying to survive in a tech and body mod-obsessed city of the future. With everything to lose, he chooses to become an edgerunner, a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

What do you think about Cyberpunk: Edgerunners after this latest look? Will you be tuning into the Netflix anime?