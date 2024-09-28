Dandadan Shares Final Preview for English Dub Ahead of Premiere: Watch

DAN DA DAN will be making its official premiere next month as part of a new wave of anime coming as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and the anime has shared a final preview for its English dubbed release ahead of its highly anticipated debut. DAN DA DAN is likely going to be sitting at the top of many fans' most anticipated new anime shows coming this Fall, and it's indeed the most anticipated TV anime adaptation now in the works. With the series finally getting its premiere in basically a week from the time of this publication, the anime has shared a final crucial preview.

DAN DA DAN will be premiering around the world on October 3rd across multiple streaming platforms alongside its initial debut in Japan. For all intents and purposes, it seems like the anime will also feature a simultaneous premiere for its English dub release (as it has yet to be announced otherwise) and so more fans than ever will be able to jump into the new anime as soon as it debuts. Giving fans a final look at what to expect from DAN DA DAN, the social media account for the anime has shared a final English dubbed trailer ahead of the anime's full release. Check it out in action below:

Here's our final preview of the DAN DA DAN English dub! 🌟



How excited are you for #DANDADAN? pic.twitter.com/zUzbDIT8WV — DAN DA DAN Anime EN (@animeDANDADANen) September 28, 2024

What Is DAN DA DAN?

DAN DA DAN is one of the most anticipated new shows of the Fall 2024 anime schedule as series creator Yukinobu Tatsu's original manga has been blowing up in recent years as a result. Although the manga was already a steady hit with Shueisha's Jump+ app, it started to gain traction among fans when the anime adaptation was first announced to be in the works. It drove fans to check out the original series, and it's been easier to do so in recent months as the series is now available on Viz Media's Shonen Jump mobile app (where it had been previously limited to just the website due to its adult content).

DAN DA DAN stars Momo and Ken, two kids who argue all the time about their separate beliefs. Momo belives in ghosts, and Ken only believes in aliens, so the two decide to challenge one another and test out locations for both creatures. But in doing so, they suddenly discover that both aliens and ghosts do indeed exist and end up on the run from both. Needing to use mystical new powers against space faring enemies, the series only gets wackier and wackier with each new foe they come across over the series' run thus far.

Where to Watch DAN DA DAN

Dandadan will be making its debut on October 3rd as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule, and will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, ADN and Muse alongside their release in Japan. The confirmed voice cast for the English dub thus far includes Abby Trott as Momo, A.J. Beckles as Okarun, Kari Wahlgren as Seiko, Lisa Reimold as Aira, Aleks Le as JiJi, Barbara Goodson as Turbo Granny, and Den Diskin as Serpoian. The anime is directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU (which most recently produced Scott Pilgrim Takes Off for Netflix), Hiroshi Seko is supervising and writing the scripts, kensuke ushio is composing the music, Naoyuki Onda is designing the characters and Yoshimichi Kameda is designing the aliens and monsters.

Creepy Nuts (who had one of the most viral openings of the year with Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2) will be performing the opening theme for the anime, "Otokone" and ZUTOMAYO will be providing the ending theme, "TAIDADA." The series will also be offering an English subtitled release with Japanese audio for fans hoping to see it that way, and that voice cast is stacked with tons of major talent as well. Now it's just a matter of finally getting to actually see the anime when it premieres.