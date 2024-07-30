Dandadan Reveals First Additions to English Voice Cast

Dandadan will be making its anime debut later this Fall, and is beefing up its roster with the first additions to its English dub voice cast. Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga series has been running with Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app since 2021, but has been already experiencing a new well of popularity thanks to the upcoming debut of the anime adaptation. Dandadan won’t be hitting screens with its anime premiere until later this Fall, but it’s only gotten fans more excited through each of the sneak peeks and promotional materials revealed for the new anime as of the time of this publication.

Dandadan will be hosting another world premiere later this August as part of Anime NYC, and it was announced that the presentation will also be joined by the leading duo for the English dub voice cast, Abby Trott as Momo Ayase and A.J. Beckles as Okarun (whose real name is Ken Takakura). The rest of the voice cast will likely be introduced the closer we get to the anime’s premiere, but the schedule for its release has yet to be announced at this time either. For now, you can check out the announcement below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/animeDANDADANen/status/1818028747209289804

How to Watch Dandadan

Dandadan will be releasing in full some time this October, but has yet to announce a release date as of the time of this publication. Dandadan will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, ADN and Muse alongside their release in Japan. Directed by Fuga Yamashiro at Science SARU (which most recently produced Scott Pilgrim Takes Off for Netflix), Hiroshi Seko is supervising and writing the scripts, kensuke ushio is composing the music, Naoyuki Onda is designing the characters and Yoshimichi Kameda is designing the aliens and monsters.

Before that it will be hosting a world premiere of its first three episodes in theaters courtesy of GKIDS. Hitting across North America on September 13th, the event dubbed DAN DA DAN: FIRST ENCOUNTER has yet to put its tickets on sale. As for what to expect from the new anime, GKIDS begins to tease Dandadan as such,”DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult freak. The two of them start talking after Momo rescues Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts.”

The synopsis continues as such, “To make the mutual deniers believe in each other, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital known for its UFO sightings, and Okarun goes to a tunnel that is said to be haunted. In each place, they encounter overwhelming paranormal activity that transcends comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to challenge the paranormal forces! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!”