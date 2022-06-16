Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates Inosuke's Wild Side

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and that means it has cosplayers spanning the globe. Whether you favor the anime's slayers or demons, there are tons of characters to tribute if you're willing to do up a cosplay. And now, one fan is going viral thanks to their uncanny take on Inosuke.

As you can see below, the work comes from Tiago Andrade (laud.edardna) over on Instagram. It was there they decided to share their first cosplay piece with fans, and they put some serious work into bringing Inosuke to life.

Not only is the fan's physique a ringer for Inosuke, but he's got the character down to their posture. Of course, the slayer is brought to life with his usual boar's head mask, and he's got a pelt wrapped around his waist. The finishing touch comes with some baggy pants and dark leg covers that hide his sandals.

The look is pulled right from the Demon Slayer anime, and Andrade makes Inosuke look even more mature with his height. This cosplay could pass for an older version of the wild slayer, and we're sure creator Koyoharu Gotouge would agree. So if you want to keep up with this fan's future cosplay projects, you can find them over on Instagram here.

Do you like this fan's take on Inosuke? Are there any characters from Demon Slayer that you'd be down to cosplay? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.