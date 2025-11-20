Demon Slayer Creator Set to Return With Exciting Surprise After Infinity Castle’s Success

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy made history after crossing the 100 billion yen milestone across the globe, becoming the first Japanese film ever to do so. It even surpassed the overall box office records of several Hollywood hits, including all the Marvel and DC films released this year, and continues to rise through the charts. Praised by both fans and critics alike, the series has set a new standard for the upcoming anime films, which, to be honest, will be difficult to match. To commemorate the success of the film, the manga creator Koyoharu Gotouge will return with a special illustration, which will be published in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s Issue #52, which will be out on November 24th, 2025.

Gotouge will thank fans for watching the film, and the illustration will be distributed as a bonus in the theaters to fans who continue to support the franchise. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all Shonen Jump series. Although Demon Slayer’s popularity has been phenomenal over the years, Gotouge has yet to return with a new series, even though the manga concluded over five years ago. Although it’s unclear if the author plans to serialize a new series, fans are always looking forward to new projects or even visuals regarding the franchise, especially when it’s from Gotouge.

The Upcoming Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Films Have Big Shoes to Fill

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The first part was simply a prologue of what’s about to come, as the battle will only keep getting more intense from here on out. Muzan has trapped all the Demon Slayers inside the Infinity Castle, which is impossible to escape from, so the only choice they have is to fight the powerful demons in front of them. While dealing with low-ranking demons isn’t much of an issue, it’s almost impossible to defeat an Upper Rank even with the combined efforts of more than one Hashira.

The first part featured three thrilling battles, which blended tragic moments with heartbreaking backstories as the story kept getting more intense. The success of the first installment is unlike anything the anime industry has ever seen. This means the expectations for the upcoming parts are higher than ever. Not to mention that manga readers are well aware that the fights in Parts 2 and 3 will be more intense than ever. As of now, the series has no plans to stream the Infinity Castle film this year since it’s still showing in theatres in several places.

Additionally, Ufotable has yet to share any updates on the second part, which means fans will have to wait longer than expected for the film. Demon Slayer has yet to confirm how the Sunrise Countdown Arc, the final arc of the series, will be adapted, since it will only be announced after the anime wraps up the Infinity Castle Arc.

