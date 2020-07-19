Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Fans Share Their Pick for Live-Action Nezuko Actress

✖

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular and fastest selling series of the last year, and while fans might not want to admit it, this means that it will be a prime choice to bring to life through a live-action adaptation someday. But if that actually happens, who could even be trusted to bring the series to life? Who could be the actress behind the fan favorite, Nezuko Kamado? Japanese polling website RankinClip (as reported by Anime News Network) posed this question to fans, and after hundreds of votes, fans have chosen their pick for a live-action Nezuko.

The results of the poll revealed that Japanese fans would like to see Kanna Hashimoto as the actress behind Nezuko, and it's not hard to see why. Hashimoto has a strong track record of bringing some of manga and anime's most notable heroines to life through her roles as Kaguya in the live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War film, Kagura in the live action Gintama films, and much more.

As for the rest of the choices, rounding out the top three is Suzu Hirose (Chihaya in the live-action Chihayafuru films) and Mio Imada (Slice in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising). The ranking of Nezuko actresses as voted on by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans breaks down as such:

Kanna Hashimoto (98 votes) Suzu Hirose (58 votes) Mio Imada (50 votes) Yurina Hirate (48 votes) Minami Hamabe (36 votes) Mana Ashida (29 votes) Miyu Honda (24 votes) Nana Seino (23 votes) Kaya Kiyohara, Haruna Kawaguchi (22 votes) Rinka Kumada (17 votes) Rio Suzuki, Hikaru Takahashi (13 votes)

If there is a live-action Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba film or TV series in the cards, this would be a natural extension of the franchise's overwhelming popularity. There's already an animated feature film being released later this Fall, and while the future of the anime is still uncertain, there's a good chance we'll be seeing this franchise continue in some fashion for quite some time.

But what do you think? Which actress would be a good fit for the live-action Nezuko Kamado in a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba film or TV series? Who would be a great choice if Hollywood decided to adapt it instead? Would you even be willing to see a live-action take on this series?

via ANN

