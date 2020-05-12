Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Reveals Why SPOILER Transformed Back into a Human

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is preparing to end with the next chapter of the series, and series creator Koyoharu Gotouge has used the latest chapter of the series to bring the necessary emotional catharsis following an extended arc full of constant battle. As the series prepares to end, some major answers were needed following some of the strange developments over the course of the few chapters before this. When Muzan Kibutsuji was defeated by Tanjiro and the surviving Hashira members, he implanted his genes within Tanjiro with the intent to transform Tanjiro into the perfect demon.

But two chapters later Tanjiro was able to free himself of this thanks to a mental battle where he imagined his sister and friends giving him the support to pull him out of it. Chapter 204 of the series reveals the mechanics behind Tanjiro's demon cure, and reveals that a combination of Tamayo's antidote and Nezuko helped Tanjiro out of that predicament.

Chapter 204 of the series takes place three months after the battle with Muzan, and gives us an update on the extent of Tanjiro's injuries. Although his demonic transformation physically restored his right eye and left arm, now that he's cured those body parts have been left unusable. Talking with Nezuko, Tanjiro reveals that Yushiro told him how he was able to transform back into a human.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Although hope had seemed lost when he bit Nezuko, it was actually a stroke of luck. Thanks to Tamayo's antidote, Nezuko had built up antibodies to Muzan's genes following her own demonic transformation. Since she was the one Tanjiro bit, she didn't transform back and Tanjiro had taken those antibodies into himself. Those mixed together formed the miracle cure that saved him from becoming one of the strongest demons ever.

During the battle it was strange to have him transform at all, and then recover within two chapters, but at least there's now an explanation as to why he was able to return to his human form. It's clear that this back and forth took a toll on his body, and definitely confirms that Tanjiro's days of fighting are long behind him.

What did you think of Tanjiro's brief transformation? Was his recovery too quick or timed just right? Does this explanation make sense? How did you feel about the final arc of the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.